Lexi Thompson, caddie part ways ahead of LPGA season finale, according to report

A trying year for Lexi Thompson has taken one final twist ahead of this week's LPGA season finale. Thompson and caddie Kevin McAlpine have parted ways, according to Golfweek.

While Thompson declined to provide any details, McAlpine confirmed to Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols he would not be on Thompson's bag for the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples. McAlpine, a former Scottish Amateur champ, began caddying for Thompson in March of 2017 and was by her side when she got hit with a controversial four-shot penalty during the round of the ANA Inspiration. The two are pictured together smiling in an Instagram posted by Thompson earlier this month:

Thompson, 23, is in the midst of her first winless campaign since 2013, but her struggles have extended beyond the course. In July, she abruptly withdrew from the Women's British Open and took a month-long sabbatical. "I have not truly felt like myself for quite some time," Thompson wrote on Instagram. "I am therefore taking this time to recharge my mental batteries, and to focus on myself away from the game of professional golf."

Thompson took to Instagram again last month to candidly discuss her struggle with "self image/body confidence ":

Since returning from her self-imposed break, Thompson has two missed cuts and just one top 10 (A T-9 at the Cambia Portland Classic) in six starts. After being ranked as high as No. 2 in the world earlier this year, she's fallen to No. 8.

