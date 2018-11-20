Trending
Les is More

Les Miles is literally speechless about his new job as Kansas football coach

By
3 hours ago

What's Les Miles been up to you since vacating his position as LSU ball coach/head grass eater? Well, apart from an ill-fated fling with the bright lights of Hollywood, absolutely nothing. I mean why else would you accept the head coaching position at Kansas football—the single worst Power Five program over the course of the last decade? Given Miles' introductory press conference on Sunday, something tells us he's now asking himself the same question. Let's hear what he had to say about this exciting new opportunity:

Or as Elaine Benes so eloquently put it:

RELATED: The 20 greatest sound bites in NFL history

This is more brutal than watching Alex Smith go full Joe Theisman. Miles can try to spin it as a "having a little heartfelt here" (whatever the hell that means), but this is the look of a man who just woke up from in county jail with no pants and no recollection of how he got there. In other words, it's classic Job Bluth, if you'll excuse the second sitcom reference in as many graphs.

Who knows, maybe Les Miles will work miracles and turn Kansas into a Big 12 contender. At the moment, however, not even he looks like he believes it.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Grind

An all-time Tiger Woods prop bet lock, Phil Mickelson’s special “training” for THE MATCH, and...

an hour ago
Les is More

Les Miles is literally speechless about his new job as Kansas football coach

3 hours ago
Chestnuts Roasting On The...

Man sets luggage on fire to protest cancelled flight, is all of us this holiday season

a day ago
Dad Stuff

A beginner’s guide to Fortnite, from a clueless holiday father

a day ago
Drunk On Ice

Professional curling team disqualified from event for being "extremely drunk"

November 19, 2018
Phil 2.0

Golf-swing-impersonation guy does his best Phil Mickelson flop ahead of 'The Match'

November 19, 2018
Daggers

The Eagles give the middle finger to America and the rest of the worst bad beats of the...

November 19, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The NBA one-and-done rule is terrible and must go

November 19, 2018
Epic Finishes

D.C.-area high school title game produces wildest final 34 seconds you may ever see in a game

November 19, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Even Condoleezza Rice doesn't want the Browns job

November 18, 2018
When It Rains It Pours

Rutgers runs "Philly Special" to perfection... just kidding the quarterback dropped a TD

November 17, 2018
Hammer The Cats

Northwestern might beat Minnesota by a million points today after this insane warm-up session

November 17, 2018
Viral Videos

The play-by-play of this Los Angeles police chase/crash is wildly entertaining

November 16, 2018
NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles will wear home jerseys in New Orleans because Saints coach Sean Payton...

November 16, 2018
Travelin' Man

Steven Spieth's world tour: Jordan's brother now playing basketball in Bosnia and Herzegovina

November 16, 2018
Chuck 'Em Up

Move over Golden State, this D-III team is the new king of three-point shooting

November 16, 2018
Tiger Trash Talk

Tiger Woods doubles down on Phil Mickelson smack talk: "I've been in his head for 20 years"

November 16, 2018
Tearjerkers

If you don't want to cry, then you definitely shouldn't watch this epic Elton John commercial

November 16, 2018
Related
The LoopUkranian soccer coach dresses as Zorro after team a…
The LoopThere's a Georgia fan driving around ATL playing th…
The LoopThe man who spent 2017 begging Outback to let him b…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection