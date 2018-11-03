Iowa State's Hakeem Butler continues his war on defensive backs with a GROWN MAN TD against Kansas

If you haven't seen any of Hakeem Butler's highlights yet, you're missing out. The redshirt junior wide receiver from Iowa State has been a big-play machine this season, most notably against Oklahoma, who he hauled in five catches for 174 yards and two TDs against back in mid-September. Following the performance, thedraftnetwork.com's Ben Solak wrote an article titled "Hakeem Butler and the art of big boy YAC (yards after catch)," because of plays like this against the Sooners:

Butler's play was the reason the Cyclones were able to compete in the game, one they would end up losing 37-27. Since then Iowa State has gone 4-1, with Butler catching 20 balls for 418 yards and four TDs along the way. On Saturday against Kansas, Butler added to his highlight reel with a 51-yard TD catch that should have NFL scouts salivating:

The man lives to embarrass defensive backs. He practically brought that guy with him along for the ride, then did the baby rock for a celebration, channeling his inner Russell Westbrook . And oh by the way, this GROWN MAN TD came after Butler's first TD of the game, which was a casual, ho hum 83 yarder. We'd say two catches, two TDs for 134 yards is a decent first half. It remains to be seen whether Butler will be playing on Sundays in the next few years, but he's putting together quite the highlight package for himself.