Trending
Future Studs

Iowa State's Hakeem Butler continues his war on defensive backs with a GROWN MAN TD against Kansas

By
3 hours ago

If you haven't seen any of Hakeem Butler's highlights yet, you're missing out. The redshirt junior wide receiver from Iowa State has been a big-play machine this season, most notably against Oklahoma, who he hauled in five catches for 174 yards and two TDs against back in mid-September. Following the performance, thedraftnetwork.com's Ben Solak wrote an article titled "Hakeem Butler and the art of big boy YAC (yards after catch)," because of plays like this against the Sooners:

Butler's play was the reason the Cyclones were able to compete in the game, one they would end up losing 37-27. Since then Iowa State has gone 4-1, with Butler catching 20 balls for 418 yards and four TDs along the way. On Saturday against Kansas, Butler added to his highlight reel with a 51-yard TD catch that should have NFL scouts salivating:

The man lives to embarrass defensive backs. He practically brought that guy with him along for the ride, then did the baby rock for a celebration, channeling his inner Russell Westbrook. And oh by the way, this GROWN MAN TD came after Butler's first TD of the game, which was a casual, ho hum 83 yarder. We'd say two catches, two TDs for 134 yards is a decent first half. It remains to be seen whether Butler will be playing on Sundays in the next few years, but he's putting together quite the highlight package for himself.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Future Studs

Iowa State's Hakeem Butler continues his war on defensive backs with a GROWN MAN TD against...

3 hours ago
Highlights

Minnesota high schooler scores the most stunning walk-off goal in soccer history

19 hours ago
Well Played

Justin Thomas gives hysterical response after losing poll involving Tiger Woods and Rory...

November 2, 2018
Travel Woes

Former NBA player has dog named Kobe detained at Australian airport

November 2, 2018
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley doesn't seem to know how many games are in an NBA season during (weak) Kings...

November 2, 2018
Sack Snacks

Cowboys' defensive end named Tank to wear Snickers cleats on Monday Night Football

November 2, 2018
Gambling

If you're thinking about betting against the L.A. Rams this week, then you're going to love...

November 2, 2018
Well Played

UCF football's most legit claim to a national title involves their celebrating punter

November 2, 2018
To Beard Or Not To Beard

10 guys who should NEVER participate in No-Shave November

November 2, 2018
Who Wants Action?

How to bet the Raiders vs. 49ers game, because that's the ONLY reason to watch it

November 1, 2018
Daggers

Ravens defensive coordinator roasts Le'Veon Bell ahead of game against Steelers

November 1, 2018
Truth Hurts

Rams defensive end gives perfect answer when asked what L.A.'s record would be if Jeff Fisher...

November 1, 2018
Boozeball

Boston Red Sox have racked up $600,000 in bar tabs since winning the World Series

November 1, 2018
Well Played

Golf won the Battle of Halloween costumes thanks to Jordan Spieth's caddie's kid

November 1, 2018
Wait, What?

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie says Kermit the Frog meme played role in his game winner

November 1, 2018
Picky Drinkers

Short guy Dustin Pedroia REALLY hates warm beer

October 31, 2018
Gambling

That Todd Gurley "knee" crushed Vegas sportsbooks, while earning one gambler over $600,000

October 31, 2018
Football Guy

Matt Patricia goes full dad mode, tells reporter to "sit up" and to "have a little respect for...

October 31, 2018
Related
The LoopUSF wide receiver Tyre McCants drags UCF defender 1…
The LoopEverson Griffen’s reaction to the Vikings miracle t…
The LoopThe ending of this 2007 Alabama-Georgia game was ee…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection