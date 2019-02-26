Trending
Playoff Mode

LeBron James played Tony Allen-level defense against Memphis. Just kidding, he stood around like a statue instead

By
an hour ago

Let's get one thing straight: this is not a LeBron James hate site. In fact, just about all of us at The Loop are #TeamLeBron. Personally, he's the greatest athlete I've ever been lucky enough to watch. Everything he does on the court is remarkable, and I cannot stress "on the court enough." Off the court, I think we can all agree he's pretty insufferable (at times).

RELATED: LeBron finds a way to randomly dagger Knicks fans after last game against Dwyane Wade

On Monday night though, there were a few on-the-court moments for the King that didn't exactly scream remarkable. With the Lakers fading further and further from the playoff picture by the day, every game is essentially a must-win, especially games against the second-to-last in the West Memphis Grizzlies. With all the talk from LeBron about "activating" into "playoff mode," it's tough to watch him play this type of defense in a must-win game, wouldn't you say?

Hey, is that Tony Allen out there? Nope, it's a statue posing as LeBron James in a must-have game against the 24-38 Grizzlies. And if you think we're nitpicking one play, here's some more lowlights that make James Harden look like Bruce Bowen:

Yikes. I've seen better effort on the defensive end by a dad with the gout at the YMCA (completely made this up but it sounds true). I'm not even going to get in to LeBron's comments after the game that were "taken out of context," or his nauseating, self-serving Instagram post or the fact he was caught red-handed yesterday in that 2Chainz video which was shot the night before he bailed on his team before they played the Warriors due to "load management," I'm sticking strictly with this on court display. How is this acceptable? LeBron stans like my co-worker Alex Myers, who I caught snooping over my shoulder to see what I was saying about his King, will tell you that maybe the Lakers strategy is to have LeBron sink into the paint. I'm not even kidding you that was something Myers said with a straight face this morning. I mean, what?!

This is far from the only instance of James' lax defense either. One Twitter user took it upon himself to start a thread of James doing his best Carmelo Anthony impression on numerous occasions this season:

There are more, but again, I don't want to come across as a LeBron hater. I'm far from it. Plus, we're talking about a guy who made one of the top five defensive plays in NBA history in the 2016 Finals. All I'm pointing out is that the OPTICS of this are not ideal. That's all. I'm sure he'll snap into playoff mode any day now.

RELATED: LeBron James' missed free throws ignite hilarious Twitter war between Kobe fanboys and people with brains

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Playoff Mode

LeBron James played Tony Allen-level defense against Memphis. Just kidding, he stood around a...

an hour ago
Legends

Doc Rivers produced the coolest moment of Dirk Nowitzki's retirement tour during a timeout

2 hours ago
Minister of Hockey

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau stops by TSN's NHL trade deadline show to talk pucks

18 hours ago
Act Like You've Been There

Masters 2019: 9 pro tips if you're going for the first time

a day ago
It's Spring Break Somewhere

Natty Light launch new strawberry-lemonade beer with craziest Peyton Manning golf story ever

a day ago
Tankin' Time

Watch Sam Jackson interrupt the Oscars broadcast to tell Spike Lee the Knicks score

February 25, 2019
To the victor, go the spoils

PGA Tour pro is delighted to find out all the perks his first win earned him in hilarious...

February 25, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Zion Williamson just killed the one-and-done rule

February 25, 2019
A for Effort

Ben Simmons hilariously smack talks Jusuf Nurkic, ends up losing game by 15 points. Whoops!

February 23, 2019
"Beer Is Every Place"

Kevin Harlan's call of a Bucks fan's beer spill is why he is one of the greats

February 22, 2019
Brought to You by Kleenex

Rugby player blows snot rocket into opponent's face, should be suspended from the planet

February 22, 2019
Life Coach

Charles Barkley has some sage advice for Jussie Smollett and aspiring criminals everywhere

February 22, 2019
Twitter Daggers

Justin Thomas mocks himself—and a fan—over surprising three-putt in Mexico

February 22, 2019
News & Tours

Tiger Woods' first-tee introduction was a sight to behold. His tee-shot, not so much

February 21, 2019
Cardinals Beat Reporter

NFL reporter Holly Sonders flaunts Kliff Kingsbury bias loud n' proud on Insta

February 21, 2019
These Guys Are Good

PGA Tour pro barely makes early tee time after red-eye flight, still shoots under par

February 21, 2019
Brickfest

UPS guy delivers package, starts shooting hoops in driveway, builds a house with bricks

February 21, 2019
Lifetime Ban

Georgia fan costs team game by throwing stuffed animal on the court. You can't make it up

February 21, 2019
Related
The Loop5 potentially awkward situations that could happen …
The LoopThis 8th grader should leave this gym and head stra…
The LoopJay Williams becomes latest bozo to suggest a colle…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection