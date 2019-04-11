Live scores2 hours ago

The Masters Leader Board 2019: Up-to-the-minute scores

Up-to-the-minute leader board and other scoring information for the 2019 Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club | Live Blog: Keep up with all the action | Photos: Exclusive images from Golf Digest photographers | The Masters Viewer's Guide
Trending Now
Related
Golf News & ToursQuiz: Think You Know The Masters? - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursThe Final Sentry At Augusta National's 18th Is One …
Golf News & Tours2017 British Open Leader Board - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection