Trending
Suck it, Jeter

Larry Walker deserves to be in the Hall of Fame for this moment alone

By
17 minutes ago

On Tuesday, the MLB announced its 2020 Hall of Fame inductees. It was a short list, topped by Derek Jeter, falling a solitary vote shy unanimity, and one of the bigger upsets in Cooperstown memory: Larry Walker, who jumped from 54.5% of the vote in 2019 to just over the fabled 75% threshold in 2020, the 10th and final year of his eligibility. The Rockies right fielder—long dinged by voters for spending much of his career punching holes in the already thin Coors Field ozone—had done the seemingly impossible and he accepted the honor with grace, humility, and a SpongeBob Shirt...

RELATED: Derek Jeter haters, grab your barf bags for this tribute video for the future Hall-of-Famer

But while Walker might be self-effacing, calling himself the "B-side" to Jeter's "Despacito," the 2009 Canadian Lumberjack Hall of Fame inductee (a real thing, look it up) deserves to have his face forever immortalized in Cooperstown for this moment and this moment alone. Roll the tape.

Observation #1: Joe Buck still sounds EXACTLY the same. The man must chug honey like La Croix. Observation #2: If you're willing to stand in there with the Big Unit throwing at your skull, turn your batting helmet around backwards, and take a pitch righty for the first time in your major league career against the guy who once vaporized a dove with his changeup, then you deserve the highest honor baseball has to offer. Sure, we get this was the 1997 All-Star Game. Not exactly a lot on the line . . . unless you count life and limb, because that's what these guys risked every time they stepped to the plate against Randy Johnson, exhibition game or no.

So say what to say about ol' Larry Walker. Head down to Cooperstown and chain yourself to the gates if you still think there's sanctity left in baseball to defend. But for us here at The Loop, this is more enough. Come on in, Larry. Make yourself at home. Just remember, no cleats on the coffee table.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Suck it, Jeter

Larry Walker deserves to be in the Hall of Fame for this moment alone

17 minutes ago
Brotherly Love

Duncan Keith, Jonathan Toews fight during morning skate, will now probably win the Stanley Cup

20 hours ago
The Grind

Augusta National's secretive changes, John Smoltz's controversial putter, and Lee Westwood's

21 hours ago
When Parents Attack

Father levels son's wrestling opponent mid-match, might be out of jail in time for travel...

a day ago
Legends

Derek Jeter haters, grab your barf bags for this tribute video for the future Hall-of-Famer

a day ago
Comedy Legends

Former NFL player's parody of how players dress on game day is gold, Jerry, gold

a day ago
Happy 80th, Jack

From celebrities to ice cream, 19 underrated moments of Jack Nicklaus’ career

January 21, 2020
Common Sense

The Australian Open should be cancelled

January 20, 2020
PGA Tour Champions

Watch this Miguel Angel Jimenez putt seem to defy physics in Hawaii

January 19, 2020
Original Gangsters

Dan Marino says he'd throw for 6,000 yards and 60 touchdowns in today's NFL and we kind of him

January 17, 2020
Viral Videos

Fan screams at Brandon Ingram to help his bet, gets praised by announcer for his "loyalty"

January 17, 2020
Caught Red-Handed?

Two videos seem to confirm José Altuve was hiding something underneath his jersey during ALCS

January 16, 2020
Meet The Mess

Carlos Beltran steps down as Mets manager, Mets Twitter erupts as only it can

January 16, 2020
Jenga National

Fry your brain with 8 straight minutes of Jenga golf trick shots

January 16, 2020
Upset City

And the most ferocious dunk of the year belongs to ... Rutgers?

January 16, 2020
Daggers

Brooks Koepka destroys Bryson DeChambeau for taking a dig at his abs with one savage photo

January 16, 2020
Well Played

Rickie Fowler goes undercover as a caddie, fools everyone with Zach Galifianakis-esque beard

January 16, 2020
Jacked Up

Mike Vrabel, a gigantic former NFL linebacker, got absolutely CRUNCHED by this referee

January 15, 2020
Related
The LoopLarry Walker deserves to be in the Hall of Fame for…
Golf News & Tours2020 Farmers Insurance Open picks: Why Jason Day is…
Golf News & ToursTitleist AVX gets upgrade focused on speed through …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved