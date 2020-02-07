Call the handicap police! Larry Fitzgerald once again leads at Pebble Beach

We hate to go all handicap police here, but, well, we're going all handicap police here. Again. Because Larry Fitzgerald is leading the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am . Again. Hmm. . .

Two years after a dominant performance with Kevin Streelman at the annual PGA Tour event/Bill Murray yuckfest raised eyebrows, the future NFL Hall-of-Famer got off to a fantastic start at Spyglass Hill on Thursday. How do we know Fitzgerald played well? Because Streelman only shot three under on his own ball, but the pair posted an 11-under-par 61(!) to grab the Day 1 lead.

RELATED: Larry Fitzgerald's "controversial" win at Pebble Beach

We don't know what Fitzgerald shot on his own ball, but we do know his handicap index. Welcome to the latest edition of "Law & Order: GHIN."

RELATED: 5 things to know about golf's new handicap system

A 9.0, eh? Hmm. How does this compare to previous years? Fitzgerald was a 10.6 in 2018 when he and Streelman cruised to a seven-shot victory. He returned last year as a 10.8, but the duo missed the three-day cut. But when was that low index (L.I) of 6.3? That's a big difference. And it's not like he hasn't been playing this off-season. The dude has already posted 17 times in 2020!

So he definitely can't be accused of not entering enough scores. And those last three scores aren't particularly good. But how is he winning again?!

Maybe he just rises to the occasion in the big moments. Or maybe he's just a sandbagger. Regardless, if he wins again this year, we're guessing Bill Murray won't find it that funny.

THE GRIND: Patrick Mahomes' sweet golf swing & Pat Perez's sick shoe collection

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP