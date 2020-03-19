Trending
OJ Gonna OJ

King of bad takes OJ Simpson checks in about playing golf during the coronavirus

By
6 hours ago

You remember OJ Simpson right? The record-breaking running back turned failed movie star turned alleged double murderer turned race relations lightning rod turned catastrophically out of touch old man? Well, as it turns, ol' OJ has been on a bit of a content tear since the coronavirus hit US shores, beating the masses to the Costco crush, preaching good hygiene (especially on the cash you took off the boys), and even making an impassioned plea for perspective...

But just when thought OJ might be on the right side of something for once, on Wednesday he checked in following an afternoon 18 at the local CC, undoing all of his hard work with a simple message: coronavirus is bad, but not playing golf is worse.

RELATED: O.J. Simpson is already back playing golf, has backyard putting green at new home

“I kind of understand what the golf course is doing,” says Simpson, kind of exercising common sense. “I’m not going to criticize them. But you know, you let guys have their own golf cart. You tell them not to, you know, pull the pin out, I guess, you don’t touch the pin. You don’t really get that close to one other on a golf course."

“I think for some of the older guys that golf is their only exercise," he continues. "I think it’s going to hurt ’em, if you start closing all the golf courses.”

Right. Because the only worse than dying of an incurable, highly contagious virus that preys on the elderly and immune compromised is not getting your steps in. Ladies and gentleman, Doctor OJ will see you now.

Listen, we miss golf as much as much as OJ does. This is the time of year when we should be out there knocking the rust off, sucking in pollen by the gallon, and obliterating what little good we did for our respective handicaps by last fall. But that's just not the way the chips fell this year. If we all sit tight, have some patience, and oversteer on this sucker for a little bit, next March will be back to normal. If we walk on at the muni and share a couple of Coors Lights with the guys, however, then who the hell knows.

But hey, don't take our word it (and certainly don't take OJ's). Go ahead and ask the Guvernator instead.

RELATED: How are tour pros quarantining? By juggling toilet paper and burning grass (among other things)

MORE FROM THE LOOP
OJ Gonna OJ

King of bad takes OJ Simpson checks in about playing golf during the coronavirus

6 hours ago
Shots Fired

Former Yankee Phil Hughes had the perfect response to his Old-Timers' Day invite

6 hours ago
What To Watch

The best sports movies to stream during your self-isolation

9 hours ago
Tour Life

PGA Tour pro executes baby gender reveal in most PGA Tour pro way possible

10 hours ago
Random Daggers

Poor Jason Terry is trending on Twitter because LeBron James posterized him 7 years ago

March 18, 2020
What In Tarnation

If this Michael Irvin story is true, Bill O'Brien is probably going to get fired

March 18, 2020
Feisty

Brooks Koepka does not give a damn about your canceled golf tournament

March 18, 2020
Erik van Halen

Erik van Rooyen is spending his Corona quarantine rocking the heck out

March 18, 2020
Marvels

This LEGO replica of Augusta National's 12th hole is one of the great engineering feats of our...

March 18, 2020
Moving On

What five legendary quarterbacks' late-career team changes can tell us about Tom Brady

March 17, 2020
The Grind

Tiger Woods breaks his silence, Paula Creamer puts her pad on the market, and Dustin-Paulina...

March 17, 2020
You Really Do Hate To See It

Inject this video of Patriots fans saying Tom Brady isn't leaving right into our veins

March 17, 2020
#Pray4NewEngland

Tom Brady is officially OUT in New England (Ben Affleck was right)

March 17, 2020
Wait, What?

Former NFL GM (key word: former) says DeAndre Hopkins trade "makes sense for both sides"

March 16, 2020
Golf Pads

Paula Creamer's $6.3 million mansion seems as good of a place as any to hunker down

March 16, 2020
Cooped Up

How are tour pros quarantining? By juggling toilet paper and burning grass (among other...

March 16, 2020
Gambling

The new favorite to land Tom Brady is .... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

March 16, 2020
The Adventures of Dirk & Deron

Deron Williams breaking quarantine to pull Dirk Nowitzki's van out of the mud is the best (and...

March 16, 2020
Related
Golf InstructionIf meditation can help your golf, it surely can hel…
Golf InstructionFive everyday activities you're already doing that …
The LoopKing of bad takes OJ Simpson checks in about playin…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved