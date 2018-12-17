Trending
Sibling Rivalry

Kid crosses up his little sister so hard his mom storms the court

By
3 hours ago

I'm a proud, card-carrying member of the oldest sibling fraternity. No matter the scenario, I am bound by oath to see things through eyes of every eldest on earth. We are not always right, of course, but our cross to bear in life is a great one: We are the trailblazers. We are the first to skin our knees after training wheels come off and the first to get a college rejection letter. We are the first to incur our parents' still-potent wrath for any number of infractions and the first to ask for help moving a mattress into a four-story walk-up. So when it comes to time to finally put our little siblings on skates, honestly can you blame us, compassionate citizens of the world? No. No you cannot.

RELATED: Watch this poor kid's basketball career end as he tries to take a charge and gets posterized instead

This is Diondre Alexander. Diondre is an older brother, a baller, and now a viral hero, crossing up his little sister so hard on Sunday that his mom had to come running out onto the court to intervene. Despite his advancing mother, however, Diondre still has the composure to step back drain one from downtown before fleeing the scene. Older Siblings: 3. Everyone Else: 0.

But take our word for it, Diondre. One day, that little sister you just sent flying isn't going to be so little anymore. And when that day comes you can bet that she's coming for you. Because while oldest siblings may blaze the trail, younger siblings NEVER, EVER forget.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Sibling Rivalry

Kid crosses up his little sister so hard his mom storms the court

3 hours ago
Daggers

The Jets kick an easy cover to the curb and the rest of the bad beats of the weekend

4 hours ago
Business Decisions

This is the moment Sebastian Janikowski realized he was too old for this sh*t

5 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Are the Patriots...(GULP)...in trouble?

7 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The Butt Sack has restored the athletic dignity of the butt

7 hours ago
Masters 2019

Cameron Champ on short list of Masters favorites by Vegas, even though he isn't in the Masters...

December 16, 2018
The Association

Was Friday the best night of the NBA season so far? Yes, and here's a complete recap to prove...

December 15, 2018
Like Father...

Little John Daly absolutely crushes driver, has tour pros jealous of his swing

December 14, 2018
The Grind

The year in PGA Tour WAGS (2018): Clutch caddying, romantic proposals, and one super fancy...

December 14, 2018
Internet Wars

The best, dumbest and most nauseating golf Twitter spats of 2018

December 14, 2018
Animal Therapy

St. Louis Blues invite puppy to practice in futile attempt to stop punching each other in the...

December 14, 2018
Smells Like Chicken

KFC Firelog to fill hearth and home with the smell of fried chicken this holiday season

December 13, 2018
Dynasties

According to Las Vegas, the current Warriors would have no problem beating Shaq and Kobe's...

December 13, 2018
The Razor's Edge

The most iconic facial hair moments in golf history

December 13, 2018
Do Your Homework

Stephen A. Smith's Chargers-Chiefs preview was a master class in being completely unprepared

December 13, 2018
Thanks Pierre

Pierre McGuire checks in with his most uncomfortable interview ever

December 13, 2018
Tic Tac No

We have ourselves another Tic Tac Toe fail at an NBA game

December 13, 2018
Shaken, Not Stirred

Researchers with nothing better to do determine James Bond is a raging alcoholic

December 12, 2018
Related
The LoopGucci selling $870 pre-dirtied tennis sneakers just…
The LoopBryce Harper is a two-hair-dryers, one-time kind of…
The LoopAdam Sandler (yes,THAT Adam Sandler) is an early Os…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection