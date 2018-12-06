Watch this poor kid's basketball career end as he tries to take a charge and gets posterized instead

Contrary to popular belief, taking a quality charge can be an exciting basketball play. It can flip the momentum in your team's favor, get the opponent into foul trouble and even negate a basket. But, as you'll see in the video below, it can also have some very adverse consequences, like getting posterized on the internet:

That's the risk you run in going for the cheap charge under the hoop. Poor kid almost got Frederic Weis'd:

Thinking about all your bad life decisions:

The posterizer in question is Adriel Linares, a 6-foot-9 junior from Sunny Brook Christian High School in San Antonio, Texas, who looks like a baller judging off his Instagram highlights:

"Bonez" seems like a fitting nickname considering his body frame. If this kid packs on some muscle, watch out. So far, he's drawing interest from a few D-1 schools according to his website , but nothing too serious. Kids these days really know how to promote themselves. I swear, if Instagram was around back when I was in high school, and I shot 71 every round instead of 86, I'd have gotten a golf scholarship for sure.