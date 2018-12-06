Trending
Viral Videos

Watch this poor kid's basketball career end as he tries to take a charge and gets posterized instead

By
5 hours ago

Contrary to popular belief, taking a quality charge can be an exciting basketball play. It can flip the momentum in your team's favor, get the opponent into foul trouble and even negate a basket. But, as you'll see in the video below, it can also have some very adverse consequences, like getting posterized on the internet:

Loading

View on Instagram

That's the risk you run in going for the cheap charge under the hoop. Poor kid almost got Frederic Weis'd:

Thinking about all your bad life decisions:

The posterizer in question is Adriel Linares, a 6-foot-9 junior from Sunny Brook Christian High School in San Antonio, Texas, who looks like a baller judging off his Instagram highlights:

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

"Bonez" seems like a fitting nickname considering his body frame. If this kid packs on some muscle, watch out. So far, he's drawing interest from a few D-1 schools according to his website, but nothing too serious. Kids these days really know how to promote themselves. I swear, if Instagram was around back when I was in high school, and I shot 71 every round instead of 86, I'd have gotten a golf scholarship for sure.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

Watch this poor kid's basketball career end as he tries to take a charge and gets posterized...

5 hours ago
People Watching

Today in what's wrong with the world, New York man goes thermonuclear over botched bagel order

6 hours ago
Hair Metal

Marouane Fellaini jealously tackles opponent by his luscious, flowing locks

9 hours ago
Quotable

Gregg Popovich gives the most Greg Popovich answer when asked about LeBron James

10 hours ago
Disrespecting Your Elders

NHL player tells ref "I can do whatever I want" after ref tells him to move, is getting soap...

12 hours ago
The Death Star

College football isn't just boring—it's become a villain

December 5, 2018
Random Daggers

Draymond Green has a funny theory as to why the Cavs renovated their visitors locker room

December 5, 2018
Golfers We Like

Blake Mycoskie, Toms Shoes founder, on playing in the AT&T Pro-Am, downing beers before a tee...

December 5, 2018
News & Tours

Golfer donates $5,000, and his man bun, to Jarrod Lyle's charity

December 5, 2018
Gambling

The point spread for the Army-Navy game shows how far Army has come in a short period of time

December 5, 2018
Gameshows

Watch a "Deal or No Deal" contestant make one of the dumbest decisions in TV history

December 5, 2018
Holidays

We finally have an answer to the decades-long "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" debate

December 5, 2018
Long Live the King

Burger King is selling Whoppers for a penny...but there's a catch (obviously)

December 5, 2018
Toronto Takeover

Auston Matthews scores filthy OT winner, Leafs fans go NUTS ... in Buffalo

December 5, 2018
The Grind

The final key to Tiger Woods' comeback, Brandel blasts The Match, and the best Bubba Watson

December 4, 2018
"Gotta Get Pucks Deep"

This compilation of NHL players using the same cliches is the funniest video you'll see today

December 4, 2018
Viral Videos

Bubba Watson is the latest victim of golf's best swing impressionist

December 3, 2018
Daggers

Georgia chokes away more than just the game and the rest of the bad beats of the weekend

December 3, 2018
Related
The LoopIf you missed Miles Bridges' THUNDEROUS dunk you sh…
The LoopLeBron James may have ended two lives with his late…
The LoopA list of people who would get a better reception t…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection