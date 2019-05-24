Kevin Na shares vintage clip of him walking in a putt at the U.S. Open, and it's spectacular

Kevin Na may only have two career PGA Tour wins, but he is the clear GOAT of walking in putts. Na's cocky custom of trying to beat the ball into the hole came to a crescendo at this year's Players when Tiger Woods imitated him , which has led to others, including Tony Romo , giving it a try as part of what Na has dubbed the "Kevin Na Challenge." Still, no one does it quite like Kevin, who has been perfecting his signature move for a long time. Emphasis on long .

On Thursday, Na shared a vintage clip of him walking in a putt. OK, so the grainy quality of the footage makes it look more vintage than it actually is, but it comes from the 2012 U.S. Open. And it's spectacular.

Na nearly picked up his ball before it dropped in the cup on an eight-foot putt! Incredible.

The best part about Na's habit is he'll do it no matter the situation. At this year's Players, it was on a birdie putt on No. 17 in a round he barely broke 80. In 2012, it was during a round in which he shot 71 and at a tournament where he finished T-29. You gotta love that kind of flash and confidence. And you gotta admire that when Na walks it in, his putts always go in.

The guy has a gift. Let's hope he's still doing it when he's on the senior tour.

