Walk It In

Tony Romo is already better at Kevin Na-ing than Kevin Na himself

By
27 minutes ago

Kevin Na has been walking in putts early for some time now, but it hasn't quite become the stuff of legend until 2019. It helps when Tiger Woods joins the movement ... at the Players Championship ... on the 17th hole's Island Green ... while playing with Na himself:

Unfortunately, Na won't yucking it up again with Tiger this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but he may have found the next-best partner on Tuesday at Trinity Forest Golf Club. Na was joined for a practice round by Tony Romo, who is making his third start in a PGA Tour event this week at his home club in Dallas via a sponsor's exemption. During the round, Na must have taught the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback the ways of walking 'em in. Romo, obviously a quick learner in everything he does, might already be better at Kevin Na-ing than Na himself. Check out this one-take wonder:

Loading

View on Instagram

The putt? 10 outta 10. The early walk-in? 15 outta 10. The putting grip? What in tarnation is that Tony?! He might as well be using Happy Gilmore's putter with that hockey stick style grip, though what do I know, it looks like it's working. Also, Bryson DeChambeau approves, so I'll just stop talking:

We'll see how the stroke holds up for Romo on Thursday when he tees it up at 2:40 p.m. ET alongside South Africa's Dylan Frittelli and former University of Texas standout Scottie Scheffler. According to Na, the CBS color commentator's game is looking sharp. If his actual game is half as good as his walk-in game, he might just make the weekend.

RELATED: Tony Romo—yes, Tony Romo—may have hit the shot of the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

