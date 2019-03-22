Trending
Off-Weeks

Justin Thomas' March Madness streaming HQ will make you green with envy

By
5 hours ago
The PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Gregory Shamus

If you've ever wondered what PGA Pros do on their off weeks (you know, besides grind for their next on weeks), then you're going to love the latest transmission from Justin Thomas' 'gram. JT isn't playing in the Valspar this week, and like any self-respecting guy who is off the clock in mid-March—because of basketball-induced vasectomy or some other equally improbable excuse—he's kicking back for some quality time with the NCAA Tournament. But as Thomas' Instagram Story made abundantly clear on Thursday night, he's doing the whole March Madness thing just a little bit better than you.

This peak inside the Batcave offers an interesting glimpse at the life of one of the last ring-less members of the SB2K crew. There's five TVs, four of which are cooking on the Madnezz while the other keeps Thomas up to date on all the moving and shaking in the FedEx Cup standings. There's the feet, which are up, and the ratty socks, which are on. The shades are drawn, the lights are dimmed, and it's the middle of the day (we know this because Auburn-New Mexico State is taking centerstage, and we at GD watched that while crowded around a laptop at the office yesterday). In other words, he's living the dream...provided mom finishes the meatloaf, of course.

So props, JT. Enjoy your time off and soak in as much Madness as you can. The Masters will be here before you know it, and soon enough there won't be time for basketball, let alone a single solitary thought. In the meantime, if you need pizza or beer or anything, let us know and we'll pick some up on our way over.

RELATED: Justin Thomas lost his mind on Twitter as Alabama got drilled in the National Championship game

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Celebrity Golfers

Andre Iguodala says his "basketball game is a direct reflection" of how much golf he plays,...

5 hours ago
Off-Weeks

Justin Thomas' March Madness streaming HQ will make you green with envy

5 hours ago
Viral Videos

This "One Shining Moment" video of the Lakers disastrous season is perfect

7 hours ago
Master of His Domain

Cam Newton takes page out of Costanza playbook, gives up sex to make "mind stronger"

7 hours ago
From Downtown

Steph Curry has the perfect reaction after making putt in office competition with Augusta...

20 hours ago
Team Bonding

Oklahoma men's golf team plays an epic golf prank on one of its own

March 21, 2019
There's Hope For Us Yet

The first photos and details of that PBR whiskey are here and we are suddenly very thirsty

March 21, 2019
Shenanigans

Joel Dahmen has already won the 'Spring Break' portion of the Valspar Championship with this...

March 21, 2019
Operative Word: Madness

The line at this Las Vegas sportsbook an hour before March Madness tipoff has to be seen to be...

March 21, 2019
Great Guys

Kevin Durant meets random dad in elevator, then shows up to guy's hotel room with pizzas in...

March 21, 2019
Great Odin's Raven!

Ron Burgundy will call Kings-Sharks on Thursday night. Next stop Augusta National?

March 21, 2019
USA! USA!

George W. Bush makes his very first hole-in-one at Trinity Forest Golf Club—at age 72

March 20, 2019
Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Golf hardos won't let Houston-area chemical fire keep them from a productive range sesh

March 20, 2019
March Madnezz 2019

The Loop's not-so-expert 2019 March Madness bracket

March 20, 2019
New Yawk's Numbah 1

Caller says that Mighty Ducks character could play well in NCAA Tournament, Mike Francesa has...

March 20, 2019
Daggers

The Sacramento Kings, a 3.5-point favorite, led by 25 points in the fourth quarter. They lost

March 20, 2019
Let the legend grow

It’s junior phenom Akshay Bhatia’s first PGA Tour start and he’s already talking trash to tour...

March 20, 2019
Spring

10 things to remember when playing golf for the first time in 2019

March 19, 2019
Related
The LoopWarren Buffett offers employee who picks a perfect …
The LoopGiant leprechaun sinks full-court putt, wins Notre …
The LoopMarch Madness re-primer: Who's left, who's not, and…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection