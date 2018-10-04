Justin Thomas' list of goals is still a lot more ambitious than your to-do list

We now know Justin Thomas sharing an impressive season-long list of goals last year wasn't just for show. Not that we ever doubted the young star, but it's easier to show off such a thing when you basically accomplish everything you hoped. On Thursday, though, Thomas shared the list from this past season even though he failed to achieve half of the items on it.

To be fair, Thomas sets high goals. Really high. Among those he accomplished were making the U.S. Ryder Cup team and reaching No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he didn't win another major or quite keep to only making five double bogeys or worse for the entire season ("Big N" he writes). For someone who played about 100 rounds, that would have been absurd. Anyway, here's a look at his full list:

It's a cool thing to do — as is congratulating others who achieved their much smaller golf goals as JT did in the comments section — and we respect that he won't ever share his goals until the season is over. Why mess with a system that is working this well? We just hope he puts "Throw out a better first pitch" on the list of goals for this season.

