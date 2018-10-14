Jordan Spieth commits to first career PGA Tour fall event in the U.S.

Jordan Spieth failed to meet the PGA Tour's minimum appearance requirement last season when he did not to advance to the Tour Championship. Perhaps making sure he doesn't fall short of that number again, the three-time major winner has committed to his first career fall event in the United States.

RELATED: Jordan Spieth illustrates golf's thin line between struggle and success

On Friday, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open announced that Spieth would be in this year's field at the start of November.

“I’m really excited to be playing in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open,” Spieth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The event has been on my radar for a while, as the course has a great reputation on tour and I absolutely love the affiliation with the hospital. It’s going to be a really fun week in a great city.”

Although not meeting the 25-event perquisite is subject to a "major penalty" and fine, Andy Pazder, the chief of operations for the PGA Tour, said in Atlanta last month that the tour and Spieth had "come to a resolution" regarding the provision and promised, "I’m not going to be able to share the details of that, [but] I will say the result is something that you will see next season. It’s resolved in a way that’s going to be a win for our tournaments, our fans and golf in general.”

Other commits to the Shriners include Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay (who is the defending champion). The Shriners begins on November 1 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS