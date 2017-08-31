Jon Rahm's squatting flop shots on the range (with a 4-iron!) are stealing the show again

As the fifth-youngest player to ever move into the top five of the Official World Golf Ranking, Jon Rahm has already showed us plenty of his abilities on the golf course. But it’s on the range where the 22-year-old is developing a reputation as a show-stopper.

We’ve mentioned Rahm’s interesting practice technique before, but on Wednesday his old tricks were wowing fans and fellow pros. A big guy who can bomb it off the tee, Rahm is most proud of his short game. So it should be no surprise he is a master of the flop shot. But what about a squatting flop shot? Using a 4-iron? Yep. Watch and marvel:

How about the height he gets on those pure strikes? Rahm even impressed trick-shot master Wesley Bryan:

At this year’s British Open fan zone, Rahm demonstrated this impressive shot he says he picked up from (who else?) the late great Seve Ballesteros. We’re not sure if we’ll ever see Rahm attempt a squatting flop shot during a tournament, but at the very least, it must make run-of-the-mill flop shots seem like a piece of cake.

