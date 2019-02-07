Jim Nantz didn't hold anything back during Pebble par 3 contest, is already in Masters form

From the low score to low ratings, there were plenty of ways to quantify how boring Super Bowl LIII was. But here's another: The Jim Nantz Factor.

Just a few days after having to sit through that snoozefest between the Patriots and Rams (Remember, the CBS announcer couldn't just stuff his face and half tune it out like everyone at home), Nantz was doing play-by-play in front of a small crowd at Pebble Beach for a charity par 3 contest. And by the sound of it, you would have thought Nantz was calling a Sunday back-nine duel at the Masters between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Listen to how into it Jim gets after Train lead singer Pat Monahan sticks one close on Pebble's 17th hole:

"Wow! Was that some action," Nantz says. Actually, it really was. Props to Pat Monahan.

Then it was Alfonso Ribeiro's turn to showoff some serious backspin by calling his shot:

"OH! What a shot! What a call!"

I'm not sure Nantz would have gotten that excited if Phil sliced one around the pines on No. 15 at Augusta National to set up a tap-in eagle. And finally, he gets especially amped for Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney nearly making a hole-in-one:

"OH, MY GOODNESS!" We certainly didn't hear much of that when the Rams had the ball on Sunday. By the way, sick effort, guys.

Anyway, Colt Ford wound up winning the contest on the eve of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but Nantz was the clear star. The guy is in peak form and we still have two months until the Masters.

And it's possible he wasn't just juiced up to see some high-quality (celebrity) golf because the Big Game was such a big letdown. After all, he lives within walking distance of Pebble Beach so this is one of his favorite weeks of the year. And he was honored a Golf Digest Arnie Award on Tuesday night.

He's also been known to call the action when people play his backyard replica of Pebble Beach's par-3 7th , and he can make even a tour pro's practice round sound exciting . So while we're inclined to say he should save some of this gusto for Augusta in April, that's just not Jim's style.

