Trending
Freezing Cold Takes

Jay Williams becomes latest bozo to suggest a college team could beat a pro team (HINT: It's Duke)

By
an hour ago

Jay Williams is one of the greatest college basketball players of all time, and had it not been for his awful motorcycle accident, he very well could have become a great NBA player. He's also been an excellent college basketball analyst for ESPN in his post-playing career, both in-studio and at games in a color commentator role. What we're trying to say is, he's more than qualified to talk about the sport. Well, actually, he WAS more than qualified before his appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday morning.

The legendary Duke point guard felt the need to open up what is easily the stupidest debate in sports, and no we're not talking about LeBron vs. Jordan. We're talking about the ol' "(insert college team) could beat (insert pro team) right now," an argument that Vegas rendered irrelevant a week ago by releasing the lines for a non-existent game between Alabama and NFL teams. The overwhelming majority of NFL teams would be favored by at least 28 or more points. Some teams, like the New England Patriots, would be favored by almost 50. While we don't have any lines yet for an NBA team against the 2018-'19 Duke Blue Devils, we're confident that they'd be similarly astronomical. Just don't tell that to Williams:

Jay, Jay, Jay. Why must you make everyone think you are stupid? All those nice things I said about you go completely out the window when you suggest this could happen. Is Duke incredible? Yes. Should Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish already be in the NBA? Probably. Could they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers? Absolutely not. Say what you want about the LeBron-less, 2-13 Cavs, but they just beat the Charlotte Hornets by 24 points last week, a team that has the hottest player in the sport right now in Kemba Walker (he did shoot 2-for-16 that game, which helped).

Yes, this Duke team is very different, and have at times looked like men playing against boys this season. Maybe, maybe this would be the one instance where Williams' argument would have a little legitimacy, and by a little I mean the Cavs would only win by 15-20 points. Duke barely hung on to beat Auburn in Maui on Tuesday, and now they're ready to beat a NBA team? Not happening. Let's make sure the Blue Devils can beat Gonzaga on Wednesday first.

RELATED: Zion Williamson is your new president and supreme commander

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Freezing Cold Takes

Jay Williams becomes latest bozo to suggest a college team could beat a pro team (HINT: It's...

an hour ago
Gobble, Gobble

Golf's biggest turkeys of 2018

6 hours ago
Thanksgiving

28 things we are thankful for in golf

a day ago
The Grind

An all-time Tiger Woods prop bet lock, Phil Mickelson’s special “training” for THE MATCH, and...

November 20, 2018
Les is More

Les Miles is literally speechless about his new job as Kansas football coach

November 20, 2018
Chestnuts Roasting On The...

Man sets luggage on fire to protest cancelled flight, is all of us this holiday season

November 19, 2018
Dad Stuff

A beginner’s guide to Fortnite, from a clueless holiday father

November 19, 2018
Drunk On Ice

Professional curling team disqualified from event for being "extremely drunk"

November 19, 2018
Phil 2.0

Golf-swing-impersonation guy does his best Phil Mickelson flop ahead of 'The Match'

November 19, 2018
Daggers

The Eagles give the middle finger to America and the rest of the worst bad beats of the...

November 19, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The NBA one-and-done rule is terrible and must go

November 19, 2018
Epic Finishes

D.C.-area high school title game produces wildest final 34 seconds you may ever see in a game

November 19, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Even Condoleezza Rice doesn't want the Browns job

November 18, 2018
When It Rains It Pours

Rutgers runs "Philly Special" to perfection... just kidding the quarterback dropped a TD

November 17, 2018
Hammer The Cats

Northwestern might beat Minnesota by a million points today after this insane warm-up session

November 17, 2018
Viral Videos

The play-by-play of this Los Angeles police chase/crash is wildly entertaining

November 16, 2018
NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles will wear home jerseys in New Orleans because Saints coach Sean Payton...

November 16, 2018
Travelin' Man

Steven Spieth's world tour: Jordan's brother now playing basketball in Bosnia and Herzegovina

November 16, 2018
Related
The LoopUtah Jazz fan misses NBA trade deadline while under…
The LoopDuke and North Carolina suffer crushing home losses…
The LoopLove him or hate him, Grayson Allen is the most imp…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection