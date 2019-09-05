Trending
Part of this Complete Breakfast

Jägermeister Cold Brew is the new most important meal of the day

By
12 minutes ago

You've been hearing it since you were sucking down Fruity Pebbles: Breakfast is the most important a meal of the day—an opportunity refill the tanks, recharge the batteries, and rectify any sort of wrong-side-of-the-bed scenario. And apparently Jägermeister—the headbanging German liqueur best known for its unlikely kinship with Red Bull—also got the message, taking the "complete breakfast" to its logical extreme with the unveiling their brand new Jägermeister Cold Brew this week. Take your avocado toast and shove it, snowflakes.

Joining PBR hard coffee on the boozy brunch beverage menu, Jäger's new magic blackout potion is concocted from the brand's classic 56-ingredient blend of "herbs, blossoms, roots, and fruits," plus an injection real of Arabica coffee and cacao. Just don't go stumbling into any reputable hair-of-dog establishment on Saturday afternoon expecting a frosty pint glass full of the stuff like a traditional cold brew. Clocking in at an eye watering 33% ABV, Jäger Cold Brew, like the rest of the Jäger line, is designed for one thing and one thing only: To be shot. Tack on a 10% caffeine kick, and you have something rivaling Four Loko (the original co-ed-killing stuff, not the new neutered version) for speed-drunk supremacy.

RELATED: Altamont Beer Works' new CattyShack IPA is a liquid tribute to Carl Spackler

According to Mast-Jägermeister's US director of innovation, Jack Carson, Jägermeister Cold Brew, is designed for people who "want to live boldly and experience disruptive new things," as well as those who don't much care if they remember anything after their eggs benedict, although that wasn't mentioned in the press release. Jäger Cold Brew will begin its reign of terror in January with a SRP of $24.99. Until then, stick to the mimosas.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NFL Opening Night

This Cris Collinsworth prop bet is why gambling is the most fun thing ever

11 minutes ago
Part of this Complete Breakfast

Jägermeister Cold Brew is the new most important meal of the day

12 minutes ago
Move It Along

Lance Lynn tells ump 'we've got a plane to catch' mid-game, ump looks just as confused as you

3 hours ago
Gambling

Eli Manning fans won't want to see this mind-bogglingly bad gambling stat

19 hours ago
See Ya

SHOCKING: Tennessee player who retweeted someone making fun of his own team leaves the program

20 hours ago
Busted

Alex Caruso receives "random" NBA drug test after photoshopped image of him in the gym goes...

21 hours ago
Woah, Relax Bill

Bill Belichick cannot contain his excitement for the 2019 National Football League season

21 hours ago
Meet the Mess

The New York backpages after the Mets' historic choke are beyond brutal

a day ago
How?!

This single from Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is straight out of 'Angels in the Outfield'

September 3, 2019
Leach-isms

Storming Area 51 isn't a good idea says Mike Leach, guy who might actually be an alien

September 3, 2019
Gambling

8 NFL season prop bets that will pay for next year's mortgage

September 3, 2019
Tour Life

Patrick Reed shows off sweet new Masters-themed Porsche

September 3, 2019
Legends Of The Fall

Touchdowns, meltdowns, and trash talk: Ranking the NFL's Content Kings

September 3, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods roots for Rafael Nadal, Brooks Koepka’s dad goes after Brandel Chamblee, and the...

September 3, 2019
Hope Springs Eternal

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 1

September 3, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: You're damn right it's a kicker

September 3, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The young men of tennis are insane temperamental lunatics

September 2, 2019
Legends

This German woman who made a 60-footer for $25,000(!) might be the world's best putter

August 31, 2019
Related
The LoopThis Cris Collinsworth prop bet is why gambling is …
The LoopJägermeister Cold Brew is the new most important me…
Golf News & ToursIn least-shocking news ever, Kyle Berkshire wins th…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection