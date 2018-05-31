Isaiah Thomas trolls Cleveland Cavaliers fans ahead of the NBA Finals

Trending
The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors will face off in the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive year starting Thursday night. The excitement level for this rematch has been turned down considerably, though, in large part because the Cavs no longer have a high-scoring guard to help LeBron James. Kyrie Irving, who hit the title-winning shot in 2016, was that guy for the three previous meetings and when he forced a trade, Isaiah Thomas was supposed to be a comparable replacement this season. Whoops.

Thomas sat out the the first few months of this campaign with a hip injury, and when he finally returned to action, he didn't quite fit in as nicely as expected. The Cavs wound up dealing the diminutive guard to the Lakers at the trade deadline for Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson. And if Isaiah was a poor man's Kyrie, Clarkson is a broke-ass man's Isaiah.

Anyway, with the 2018 NBA Finals hours away from tipping off, Thomas took the opportunity to troll his old team with a look at what could have been:

And one of his (brief) former teammates, J.R. Smith, seemed to get a kick out of it.

We're guessing Cavs fans aren't laughing quite as much.

