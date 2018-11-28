Trending
Weekend at Bernie's

Irish soccer team fakes player's death to get out of game because forfeiting is boring

By
2 hours ago
Injured football player on stadium field
ljubaphoto

For a great many years, the Baltimore Orioles "allegedly" sabotaging their own lighting system to prolong Cal Ripken Jr.'s 2,632-game streak while Ripken was "reportedly" out trying to beat the crap out of Kevin Costner for sleeping with his wife has stood as the greatest hoax in sports' long, shady history. Thanks to Irish senior league soccer club Ballybrack F.C., however, ol' Cal is finally getting a run for his money.

On Friday night, Ballybrack officials, apparently desperate not to play their weekend fixture, informed the Leinster Senior League that their player Fernando LaFuente had died in a car accident on his way home from practice on Thursday evening. As it turns out, rumors of LaFuente's demise we're not only exaggerated, but entirely fabricated, but that didn't stop the entire Irish soccer community from buying it for a cool $19.99 (plus shipping and handling).

RELATED: World's greatest soccer fan watches game from rented crane following stadium ban

When league officials went searching for hospital records/a body/funeral invites/the usual stuff that happens when someone dies, they quickly realized they'd been duped, responding with a strongly worded statement, which seems like a bit of an under-reaction to be honest. Somewhere, Manti Te'o has to be wondering how he nearly got run out of football for making up a girlfriend.

So how did LaFuente find out that his club had been playing out some Guinness-soaked version of Weekend at Bernie's with his name and likeness? Well, according to him he was playing video games at home when got the call warning him that he had become a celebrity. "They started sending me news articles," he told RTE Radio "and that's how I found I was dead."

Well, sort of.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Way Off

This is it, this is the worst answer in Jeopardy! history

19 minutes ago
Well Played

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has perfect response to chirping Lakers, Warriors, and...

an hour ago
Superfans

This dog dressing up as Tiger Woods for "The Match" will brighten up your day

2 hours ago
Weekend at Bernie's

Irish soccer team fakes player's death to get out of game because forfeiting is boring

2 hours ago
Hand-Eye Coordination

Matt Duchene smashes screamer out of mid-air, might have second career as trick-shot artiste

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

The best dunker in the world might be this middle school. . . science teacher?

a day ago
Bad Beats

Fan lets loose excruciating "NOOO!" as Hawaii basketball fails to cover on missed layup

a day ago
The Grind

Phil Mickelson's $9 million haul, Jordan Spieth's competing wedding, and the legend of Ho-sung...

November 27, 2018
Nope!

If you want to NEVER go hang gliding, definitely watch this video of a guy somehow avoiding on...

November 27, 2018
Detroit Blues

'Jeopardy!' skewers poor, sad, hapless, helpless Detroit Lions

November 27, 2018
All The Details

In case you wanted to know Ho-sung Choi's blood type, the Japan Golf Tour's website has you...

November 27, 2018
Bachelor Parties

An anatomy of Jordan Spieth's bachelor party/curling outing/wait what?

November 26, 2018
Daggers

The Texas A&M-LSU travesty and the rest of the worst bad beats from Thanksgiving weekend

November 26, 2018
Grandpa Strength

Vikings grandpa puts Packers punk in headlock, is Green Bay's season in a nutshell

November 26, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The NBA's Western Conference is a brutal, riveting war of attrition

November 26, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Packers in danger of doing something they haven't done in...

November 26, 2018
Must-See Swing

Ho-sung Choi (and his electric golf swing) is back in the news, this time for winning a Japan...

November 25, 2018
Curing Charles?

Did Charles Barkley miraculously cure his swing yips?

November 24, 2018
Related
The LoopConor McGregor launches most inevitable Irish whisk…
The LoopChampion racing greyhound tests positive for cocain…
The LoopListening to Kirk Cousins at training camp is like …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection