Trending
MLB Food Fest

Inaugural MLB Food Fest takes you on a culinary tour of every ballpark in America

By
4 hours ago

The most important innovation in modern baseball isn't instant replay or Tommy John, it's the concessions. An overdue update to the hot-dog-and-Cracker-Jack formula, ballparks across America have been loading up on Instagram-worthy options, celebrity chef outposts, and bougie fine-dining options in recent years, drawing a whole new generation of baseball-adjacent foodies to their hallowed concourses in the process.

Most baseball fans have only able to gaze at distant ballpark fare and salivate, however. From the Astros chicken waffle cone to the Mariners' toasted grasshoppers, a wide world of baseball dining options has long hovered just out of reach, but thankfully that all ends today with the MLB Food Fest. Taking place in New York City on April 21st and 22nd, the MLB's first-ever food festival is set to bring the munchies to the masses, featuring a signature item from all 30 ballparks in America, including the Arizona Diamondbacks' churro dog...

the Los Angeles Dodgers' Cheeto-lote...

Izzy Serious

and those damn Seattle grasshoppers.

RELATED: 8 bougiest ballpark experiences in America

A single session (two hours) food ticket run you about $25 and include a tasting of all 30 ballparks, as well as complimentary soda and water. A $40 food and beer option is also available, which includes all of the above plus—you guessed it—three beer tokens. Other entertainment includes a hot dog art gallery, a massive popcorn pit, and public restroom abuse unlike anything you've ever seen. If you're interested in expanding your deep-fried baseball horizons but don't want to travel all the way to Milwaukee to do it, grab your tickets before they're gone.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Welcome to Hickory High

A March pilgrimage to the one and only Hoosiers Gym

2 hours ago
March Madness

The one glaring problem with March Madness's First Four games

3 hours ago
Really, It's Time

Let's retire 'One Shining Moment' before we really start to hate it

3 hours ago
MLB Food Fest

Inaugural MLB Food Fest takes you on a culinary tour of every ballpark in America

4 hours ago
Just Chill Out Man

"The Michael Kay Show" host loses his damn mind over broken microphone

4 hours ago
King James

LeBron James recreates vintage dunk against Suns, continues to age like a fine wine

5 hours ago
Loop Merch

Some sixes are better than others, as this T-shirt proves

19 hours ago
Tiger Fans

Recent European Tour winner gets Tiger Woods to sign his visor, wears it around Bay Hill

a day ago
Real Estate

Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, puts Palm Beach property on market for $50 MILLION

March 13, 2018
They See Me Rollin'

Jason Peters' custom Super Bowl truck is pure vehicular absurdity

March 13, 2018
Pop Quiz

How many useless facts do you know about this year’s NCAA Tournament?

March 13, 2018
Trick Shots

John McEntee booted from White House amid Homeland Security investigation...but still has to...

March 13, 2018
Sign of the Week

Tourists in Iceland keep confusing this random office for a penis museum

March 13, 2018
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ gift to golf fans, Paul Casey’s “poor” timing, and the funniest golf club ever

March 13, 2018
Age Is Just a Number

Your hero of the week is this 86-year-old man who just logged his 10,000th round of golf

March 13, 2018
March Madness

Warren Buffett offers employee who picks a perfect Sweet 16 a million dollars a year for life

March 12, 2018
Useless Knowledge

Meet all the NCAA Tournament mascots you've never heard of

March 12, 2018
College Football

Ed Orgeron was mystified that iPhones automatically update to Daylight Saving Time

March 12, 2018
Related
The LoopA-Rod tried to put a Yankees jacket on Big Papi, an…
The LoopNew York Mets manager Mickey Callaway feels very st…
The LoopKenta Maeda's statline looks like something out of …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection