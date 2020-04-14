Trending
The Show Must Go On

In the least surprising news of the week, the WWE has been deemed an "essential business" in Florida

By
3 hours ago
1st WWE McMahon Million Dollar Mania Winners Announcement
Jamie McCarthy

Healthcare workers. Law enforcement. Sanitation employees and the guy delivering your FreshDirect in the pouring rain. Subway conductors, bus drivers, and the teenager stocking the toilet paper shelf at your local supermarket. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, these are essential operations staffed with essential personnel. Without these people and businesses, America would grind to an even greater halt, and so they press on, much to our appreciation. This week, however, the great state of Florida has seen fit to make a crucial addition to their "essential business" roster: The WWE. Yes, as in World Wrestling Entertainment. Here's the gif you all knew was coming.

RELATED: WWE is now streaming every WrestleMania for free, effectively chokeslamming quarantine boredom

OK, so go ahead and laugh. First of all, we could all use a chuckle right now, and second of all this might be the most Florida thing we've heard since those spring break kids decided they would rather die than not go to Pensacola (the inverse of how that equation should work).

Asked on Monday why the WWE Performance Center in Orlando has been allowed to stay in business while non-essential companies have closed, Orlando county mayor Jerry Demings replied, ""I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business. With some conversation with the Governor’s office regarding the Governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. And so, therefore, they were allowed to remain open."

So what changed? Time for another gif!

Unfortunately the truth is a little more complicated than Vince McMahon waltzing into Tallahassee and kicking the political door down. As anybody with Google could easily learn, the WWE, which has been using the Orlando Performance Center to shoot those inadvertently hilarious episodes of Raw without any fans, was at risk of defaulting on their shiny new $200-million contract with Fox. Thankfully for the WWE, however, McMahon's wife Linda just so happens to be the chair of President Trump's America First Action SuperPAC, and yadda yadda yadda, suddenly piledrivers are an "essential business." Go figure.

But hey, no need to get bogged down in cynicism if you don't want. You have our permission, for the millionth time, to just point at Florida and laugh. Lord knows they don't mind.

RELATED: WWE superstar The Miz unwinds with golf

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ quarantine title defense, Phil Mickelson’s Masters robe and an LPGA Twitter you...

an hour ago
Embrace Debate

This take right here is why they pay Skip Bayless the big bucks

an hour ago
It's Tricky

The best quarantine golf trick shots we've seen: part II

2 hours ago
Golf 101

Did you know: There have been five holes-in-one on par 5s (yes, par 5s!)

3 hours ago
The Show Must Go On

In the least surprising news of the week, the WWE has been deemed an "essential business" in...

3 hours ago
Goliath - 70, David - 13

The coronavirus could crush college football cupcakes while saving the big-time programs...

April 13, 2020
Mamba Out

The only thing crazier than Kobe Bryant scoring 60 in his final NBA game is this stat

April 13, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: Golf was once banned by a King

April 13, 2020
Monday Superlatives

How to become good, or at least less terrible, at Texas hold ‘em: A novice's guide

April 13, 2020
Golf 101

Did You Know: The most heavenly place at Augusta National is not on the golf course

April 12, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: No one has ever shot four rounds in the 60s in one Masters

April 12, 2020
Tik Tok Legends

Pro makes bogey of the century with plastic club to the tune of John Daly's "Hit It Hard"

April 10, 2020
It Takes a Village

The 13 best "B characters" in Masters history

April 10, 2020
Golf 101

Did You Know: Augusta National has hosted another major

April 10, 2020
Shoot For The Stars

May we all have as much confidence in our own ability as Tyrod Taylor has in his

April 9, 2020
We Miss You, Masters

9 things that would be happening at the Masters right about now

April 9, 2020
The Masters

It's supposed to be Masters Thursday so everyone made the same Charley Hoffman joke

April 9, 2020
Whatever It Takes

Steve Spurrier doing the Cha Cha Slide to land one of his greatest recruits is a hilarious...

April 9, 2020
Related
The LoopTiger Woods’ quarantine title defense, Phil Mickels…
The LoopThis take right here is why they pay Skip Bayless t…
The LoopThe best quarantine golf trick shots we've seen: pa…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved