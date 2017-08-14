IMPORTANT UPDATE: Odell Beckham is still doing Odell Beckham things

Odell Beckham grabbed headlines on Day 1 of training camp a couple weeks ago when he said he wanted to be the NFL's highest-paid player. But since then, the only grabbing the New York Giants star wide receiver has been doing involves catching a football in ridiculous fashion. In other words, Odell Beckham is still doing Odell Beckham things.

RELATED: NFL football is back tonight! (Sort of)

Check out this clip of Beckham hauling in an Eli Manning pass from Monday's practice that instantly went viral:

L.

O.

L.

That catch came a day after he made another amazing grab in a team scrimmage. Check out this video, which contains two seconds of Beckham wowing the crowd with a catch, and two minutes of him dancing:

Like we said, Odell Beckham is still doing Odell Beckham things.

RELATED: Mayweather-McGregor looms in our weekly sports superlatives

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP