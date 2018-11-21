Jeff Ritter
Golf gift options are not hard to find this time of year, and many of them are quite good. At Golf Digest, we just published the first of several holiday golf gift guides, and it's filled with intriguing options like range finders, headphones, and CBD oil. But let's face it, what every golfer wants more than anything is to be a better golfer than the year before. Knowing that, the best gift of all might be a subscription to Golf Digest Schools.

By now you hopefully know that Golf Digest Schools is our innovative instruction platform, featuring more than 300 video lessons from top instructors in golf like Butch Harmon, Michael Breed, and David Leadbetter. More than just an depository of video tips, Golf Digest Schools offers full start-to-finish instruction programs, like Hank Haney's series drawing off his experience coaching Tiger Woods, "Teaching Tiger Woods." For golfers just getting serious about the game, there's plenty to choose from, such as "5 Starter Lessons" and "Beginner Basics." Also included are major, multi-teacher programs like "How to Play Every Shot in Golf" and "12 Days to Better Golf," and a collection of easy-to-apply strategy programs like Will Robins' breakout series "Play Better Without Practice."

Plus our Undercover Lessons series with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and this month's cover star, Cameron Champ, offers golfers coveted behind-the-scenes access into what a tour player works on with his instructor on the range. Throw in follow-along fitness programs to get you in better golf shape, and the ability to have your swing analyzed by a Golf Digest-ranked teacher, and we'd argue it's the best, most efficient way to bring your game up a notch—far more affordable than a series of lessons with a pro.

You can gift a six-month Golf Digest Schools subscription, and have it delivered on the date you choose, for just $30, or you can buy a year's subscription at a 50% discount of $50—the best deal we've ever offered for this program. So help someone get on the road to game improvement, or better yet, do it for yourself, too.

