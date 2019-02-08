Trending
Gambling

If you love betting unders, then tonight's Siena-Manhattan matchup is your Christmas

By
37 minutes ago
Icon Sportswire

Sports fans are still recovering less than a week after arguably the most boring Super Bowl ever. Tom Brady's scrappy bunch put up a mere 13 points and yet they dominated. YAWN. But what made the big game such a big bore was that it wasn't supposed to play out like that. The 56.5 over/under, which opened at 58.5, was one of the highest in history. And for once, Vegas was way off.

Friday night's Siena-Manahattan matchup is a totally different scenario, not just because it involves another sport altogether in college basketball, but because it is predicted to be an absolute grinder of a game. The over/under is currently at a comically low 110.5, which, according to The Action Network, is the lowest total for a men's college basketball game in four years. Even lower than all the usual low Friday night over/unders in the Ivy League.

The last time a total was this low was Feb. 11, 2015 when Wyoming and San Diego State tipped at 106.5. The game ended up going over by 1.5 points as the Aztecs won 67-41. Man, Vegas is good.

As you probably guessed, both Siena and Manhattan aren't high-octane offenses. Manhattan has been involved in the previous two lowest totals of the season, including the Jaspers' last meeting with Siena (117.5) last month. And that game went under easily as the Saints won 53-40. How about that MAAC action!

But despite unders hitting in 15 of 19 Manhattan games so far this season (and 14 of Siena's 19!), The Action Network reports 63 percent of the money is on the over right now. So many suckers out there.

