If this Michael Irvin story is true, Bill O'Brien is probably going to get fired

Thanks to his former coworker Tom Brady, Bill O'Brien's awful trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals was old news by Tuesday. Thanks to Michael Irvin, it's now back in the forefront of everyone's mind for even worse reasons than the trade itself.

Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday morning, Irvin revealed the details of a phone conversation he had with Hopkins on Tuesday night. "I said tell me what happened in Houston," Irvin told hosts Mike Greenberg and Marcus Spears. "And he went into it. He said, 'Michael, it was a bit of a power struggle.'"

Hopkins then explained to Irvin that O'Brien believed Hopkins had too much influence over the locker room, so he called Hopkins in for an impromptu meeting to "hash it out." According to Irvin, O'Brien began that face-to-face meeting by saying "the last time I had to have a meeting like this, it was with Aaron Hernandez." Not great, Bob! Bill!

Here's the full clip:

So.... Bill O'Brien is probably going to get fired if this is true, no? Irvin, as we know , is a bit of a wild card , but he is tight with many of the top wide receivers in the league, so no one is doubting this story. The fact O'Brien got a crap return for Hopkins only gives further credence to the theory that he just wanted to get rid of him.

Texans fans already despised O'Brien, so this just gives them more reason to call for his job. He needs Brady to make the Buccaneers official signing ASAP, though that news might not even be able to save him from this one.

