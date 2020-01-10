Trending
Language!!!

Video emerges of Bill O'Brien screaming "screw you motherf-----!" at fan. Let there be TAKES

By
2 hours ago

The absolute last thing Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien wanted to discuss 48 hours before he coaches in the biggest game of his life was a heated exchange with a fan from earlier this season. Thanks to the fine folks over at TMZ, that's exactly the topic he had to address in his Friday press conference. The content folks like myself would like to thank TMZ for their service.

The video, which you'll see below, is hardly a run-of-the-mill heated exchange between coach and fan. This is a full-on, MF'er fest. Listen as a fan screams down to O'Brien "YOU SUCK," to which O'Brien responds "SCREW YOU MOTHERF-----! YOU SUCK TOO! HEY, YOU SUCK TOO MOTHERF-----. YOU SUCK TOO. F--- YOU. GO THE F--- HOME MOTHERF-----!" I swear I'm not making this up. If you're at work, throw those air pods on. Or, if you're a poor like me, the headphones with the wire that don't properly plug in to your new laptop anymore. Hey apple... F--- YOU MOTHERF-----!!

Yep, that's real, and it's glorious. Apparently, this occurred as the Texans were making their way into the locker room at halftime of a home game against the Denver Broncos on December 8. The score at half? 31-3, Denver. Houston made a bit of a comeback, powered by a pair of rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown from Deshaun Watson, whose garbage time heroics destroyed my fantasy season, but ultimately lost 38-24. Hey Deshaun... F--, actually, I love Deshaun, even if he robbed me of a spot in the semifinals and a shot at $700.

Surprise, surprise, there are TAKES, a wide variety of them. Not going to post them all below, just going to post my incredibly deep thoughts on the matter via this Twitter thread:

Just kidding. Not touching this one. Just going to enjoy my 10th rewatch of Billy OB losing his shit on this dude.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Language!!!

Video emerges of Bill O'Brien screaming "screw you motherf-----!" at fan. Let there be TAKES

2 hours ago
Tour Life

Past Masters champ accidentally becomes the envy of Golf Twitter by posting a photo of his...

6 hours ago
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 3: Ken Jennings is a beast, James Holzhauer daggers Brad Rutter

7 hours ago
Have A Night

Pekka Rinne's goalie goal wasn't even close to the best play a goalie made all night

7 hours ago
Boss Moves

Chris Paul nutmegs defender, calls off the fight in one of the most electric sequences of the...

11 hours ago
Random Daggers

Phil Mickelson needles Justin Rose over not having a lifetime Masters invite

January 9, 2020
Motor City Massacre

Detroit had the losingest year in the history of American sports in 2019

January 9, 2020
Tasty Coachspeak

New Giants head coach Joe Judge says being a special teams coach was like making a sandwich

January 9, 2020
iPhone
January 9, 2020
Pray4Lucy

This high school basketball announcer's call takes a darker turn than the end of 'Se7en'

January 9, 2020
Brawlball

Former MLBer sparks wild Venezuelan Winter League brawl by beating catcher with his bat

January 9, 2020
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 2: Jeopardy James is BACK and a tough college football category

January 9, 2020
Eviscerations

Jimmy Butler baits T.J. Warren into getting tossed, blows him a kiss, basically owns him now

January 9, 2020
Phil being Phil

Phil Mickelson once tried to escape a traffic jam at a Guns n Roses concert by helicopter, to...

January 8, 2020
Dipsy-doo Al-Asad-a-roo

Dick Vitale tweets about college basketball and "the attacks on Al-Asad bases in Iraq," baby

January 8, 2020
Football Guys

This treasure trove of Ed Orgeron stories is what the internet was invented for

January 8, 2020
Prettay, Prettay, Prettay Good

Larry David deserves his own New York Sports radio show after spitting out these fire takes on...

January 8, 2020
Hidden Talents

World Long Drive champ Kyle Berkshire is also a world-class trick shot artist

January 8, 2020
Related
Golf EquipmentMizuno releases first flagship putter in years with…
Golf News & ToursMichelle Wie says becoming a mom won't be the end o…
The LoopVideo emerges of Bill O'Brien screaming "screw you …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved