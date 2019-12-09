Trending
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jameis Winston is the worst best quarterback in the NFL

By
12 minutes ago
Jameis Winston
Julio Aguilar

As a redshirt freshman at Florida State, Jameis Winston displayed potential that lead many to believe a Hall-of-Fame professional career was to follow. He threw for 40 touchdowns against 10 picks, amassed over 4,000 yards passing and posted a record of 14-0, helping the Seminoles win their first national championship in 14 years. Winston won every end-of-season award known to man that season, including the Heisman Trophy.

Then came Winston's backwards step of a sophomore season, one plagued by both off-the-field issues and on-the-field miscues. Despite all this Florida State still managed to go undefeated in the regular season, but lost in the inaugural College Football Playoff semifinal to Oregon at the Rose Bowl, which would end up being the only defeat of Winston's college career. Even with the dip in production and the off-field drama, Winston was still going to be the No. 1 pick. The question was, would the team that took him get the 2013 version of Winston or the 2014 version?

RELATED: Jameis Winston has fascinating interpretation of "glass half full"

Five years later, the answer has been a bit of both. Throughout his time in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, Winston has looked both elite and bottom-of-the-league bad. He was the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and was named to the Pro Bowl, and he followed that up with a 9-7 season the next year, throwing for 28 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards. In the three years since Winston has been injured, benched, heroic, horrific and everything in between.

That's what makes Winston's impending free agency perhaps the most fascinating one in recent memory. Normally, a "franchise quarterback" would have been locked up weeks ago by his current team, but his erratic play may have the Bucs wondering if it's time to move on. A change of scenery could be good for No. 5, but staying with Bruce Arians for a few more years could prove fruitful as well. On Sunday, Winston once again showed that he can be "the guy" while simultaneously being "the guy that holds the clipboard," throwing for 456 yards and four touchdowns, but also throwing three backbreaking interceptions. Fortunately, he and the Bucs hung on to beat the Colts 38-35 for their third straight win, improving their record to 6-7. Even three more wins won't be enough, however, as the Bucs were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

As always, Twitter was the place to be during Jameis' incredible Jekyll and Hyde act. Enjoy:

RELATED: King of questionable decision making Jameis Winston has golf ball driven off his head

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jameis Winston is the worst best quarterback in the NFL

12 minutes ago
Like Father...

Of course you want to watch Little John Daly walk in a birdie putt from DEEP at the PNC...

19 hours ago
Eye Candy

Once again, the Army-Navy game will be the most beautiful college football game of the year

December 6, 2019
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods rolls up to Friday tee time in a golf cart, still manages to look cool

December 6, 2019
Hot Stove SZN

Rays ace Blake Snell reacts to Tommy Pham trade during a live stream in the most real and way...

December 6, 2019
You Can Be My Hero, Baby

Kyle Larson's wife shotguns Busch tallboy at NASCAR Awards, becomes instant legend

December 6, 2019
The Most Excruciating Time of the Year

Ranking the sickest, sappiest, all-around worst holiday commercials of 2019

December 5, 2019
Tebow Time

Tim Tebow on his golf game (or lack thereof), the key to a Georgia win over LSU and why he and...

December 5, 2019
Gift Guide

Your nativity scene has nothing on this Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph holiday display

December 5, 2019
Sock it to 'em

LeBron James is having the time of his life in his socks

December 5, 2019
On To Kansas City

Bill Belichick's son Steve, the Patriots' safeties coach, sounds exactly like his dad (AKA as...

December 5, 2019
New Year, New You

UNLV football posts head coach job on Indeed, Craigslist up next

December 4, 2019
Daggers

Tiger Woods outdrives Justin Thomas, lets him know about it in humorous fashion

December 4, 2019
#Athletes

Legendary Red Wing Chris Chelios claims he drank beers on the bench during the 2009 Winter a...

December 4, 2019
Say It Ain't So

Pigs soar, hell becomes a hockey rink, and Willie Nelson says he's done smoking weed

December 4, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Penultimate pandemonium

December 4, 2019
Ron This Town

In Memoriam: Riverboat Ron Rivera

December 3, 2019
Coping Mechanisms

Skip Bayless' wife pens survival guide for partners of sports fans because obviously

December 3, 2019
Related
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jameis Winston…
Golf News & ToursUSGA/R&A to explore letting amateurs sign endorseme…
Golf News & Tours2019 Newsmakers of the Year: Our countdown of the t…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved