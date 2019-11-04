Jameis Winston has fascinating interpretation of "glass half full" after four straight losses

Plato, Kant, Nietzsche, Sartre, Confucius, Winston. Yes, as in Jameis Winston . The pantheon of humanity's greatest philosophers welcomed a new mind to its hallowed hall on Sunday, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback, moments removed from a tough overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, stepped to the podium to address his team's recent slump. But Winston wasn't there to break down coverages or throw his coaching staff under the bus. He has ascended to a higher plane now. Such concerns are for the rats, racing endlessly in a maze of their own making. Instead, Winston found himself contemplating life, love, and the pursuit of happiness...

"The glass is always full," Winston begins, delivering his catchphrase to the rapt Sioux Falls Best Western Conference Center audience, who have come from all across the Upper Midwest in search of enlightenment and a new Pyramid Scheme to feel a part of. "Just because it might be half full of water, it's still full with air. So we gotta keep that glass full. We gotta keep that chip on our shoulder. We gotta find a way to get a win."

Mind. Blown.

What exactly that half glassful of hot air will do to buoy the spirits of Bruce Arians' Bucs remains to be seen, however. After starting the season 2-2, the Bucs have lost four straight, including Sunday's game in Seattle, where they led for three quarters, put up 34 points, and still came up short. Russell Wilson shredded Tampa Bay's secondary for five touchdowns through the air and Tyler Lockett put up over 40 points in most PPR formats. We can't speak for Bucs fans, but we'd filling the other half of that glass with whiskey right about now...