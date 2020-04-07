How Tiger Hits Every Shot

Throughout his iconic career, Tiger Woods has continuously tweaked his golf swing in an ongoing pursuit of perfection. His greatest swing-building challenge came in the aftermath of his 2017 spinal fusion, forcing him to craft a move that allows him to maintain his shotmaking genius without ravaging his back.

Mission accomplished. In this unprecedented look, the greatest player of his generation explains how he hits each shot in the bag with his newest swing. Users can navigate through a menu of Woods' shots to see slow-motion breakdowns of every adjustment he makes to produce his intended ball flight. The driver, the flop shot, the stinger—it's all there. —Daniel Rapaport