How the ever-stylish Michelle Wie impressed with her bold style choices at the U.S. Women's Open

There’s no question that Michelle Wie is one of the best-dressed professional golfers today. The five-time LPGA winner lets her personality shine through in her ensembles week after week and has never been one to shy away from taking cues from the style world and transforming them into golf-ready looks.

Last week at the U.S. Women’s Open in Shoal Creek, Ala., Wie proved that the belted shirt dress trend that has returned to the fashion world, is appropriate and functional on the golf course, too. Adding a belt to a dress creates a chic look that is ultra-flattering. Wie tucked her glove into the back of the belt, adding utility to the accessory.

Alone, the Nike Dri-Fit Short Sleeve Golf Dress ($70) is classic and athletic. The bonded seams create a clean look and the bonded waist breaks up the relaxed silhouette. Belting the loose dress created the illusion of a cinched waist that elevated the simple shirt dress.

Adding a belt—especially a white one—adds visual interest to a plain dress, but stay away from elaborate patterns or textures that are too eye-catching to avoid turning the look kitschy. Though typically you'd want a thick belt, if you have a long torso like the 6-foot-1-inch Wie does, a thinner belt is much better suited for the range of movement required in a round of golf. For those with shorter torsos, stick with skinny belts to avoid shortening the appearance of your midsection.

On Saturday, Wie wore the same style dress in a much brighter color. The peachy-pink was summery and fun while the cut kept it consistent with her athletic style. The white belt was much more subtle on the pastel dress, but still gave the dress some separation. Her bright pink Nike Aerobill Golf Hat ($32) popped against the outfit, pulling together the bold look.

Wie's weekend ensembles were our favorite, but let's not ignore her first- and second-round pieces, which put her at T-4 going into the weekend .

Wie started out the week in a two-piece monochromatic thunder blue ensemble. The gray-blue shade of the Nike Dri-Fit Women's Golf Polo ($65) and Golf Skort ($100) complemented her dyed-pink hair styled in a half ponytail—another high-fashion trend she rocks flawlessly on the golf course. The white Nike Aerobill Big Bill Golf Visor ($26), a staple in Wie's wardrobe, effortlessly brightened up the look.

On Friday Wie paired the Nike Dri-Fit Sleeveless Golf Polo ($60) in purple slate with a black golf skort. The skirt ($100) is extremely functional, with built-in shorts, a hidden back pocket and made of sweat-wicking material. The dropped back hem is flattering, adds a little extra coverage and looks great during a powerful swing like Wie's. Wie topped the outfit off with another wide-bill visor that matched her muted purple shirt perfectly. The big bill is another functional-yet-fashionable visor that provides extra sun protection while staying on trend—even when the sun is nowhere to be seen , like it was at the soggy U.S. Women's Open.

Wie left Shoal Creek T-10, her best finish since winning the HSBC Women's World Championship earlier this year, and once again topped the charts in the golf style world.

