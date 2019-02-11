How much prize money each golfer will earn at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

An extra day at Pebble Beach is most every golfer's dream. Even PGA Tour pros. Sure, some were disappointed they couldn't finish the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in regulation on Sunday. But for those with more golf to play on Monday morning to wrap up the final round, thanks to two weather delays early on Sunday , the soft course gives them a chance at a few last birdies to climb up the final leader board.

We'll have to wait until Monday then to find out how much prize money each golfer earned this week on the Monterey Peninsula. But here is a breakdown of how much each place earns for their effort in the tournament with a total purse of $7.6 million.

Win: $1,368,000

2: $820,800

3: $516,800

4: $364,800

5: $304,000

6: $273,600

7: $254,600

8: $235,600

9: $220,400

10: $205,200

11: $190,000

12: $174,800

13: $159,600

14: $144,400

15: $136,800

16: $129,200

17: $121,600

18: $114,000

19: $106,400

20: $98,800

21: $91,200

22: $85,120

23: $79,040

24: $72,960

25: $66,880

26: $60,800

27: $58,200

28: $56,240

29: $53,960

30: $51,680

31: $49,400

32: $47,120

33: $44,840

34: $42,940

35: $41,040

36: $39,140

37: $37,240

38: $35,720

39: $34,200

40: $32,680

41: $31,160

42: $29,640

43: $29,110

44: $26,600

45: $25,080

46: $23,560

47: $22,040

48: $20,824

49: $19,760

50: $19,152

51: $18,696

52: $18,240

53: $17,936

54: $17,632

55: $17,480

56: $17,328

57: $17,176

58: $17,024

59: $16,872

60: $16,720

