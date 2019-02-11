How much prize money each golfer will earn at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

An extra day at Pebble Beach is most every golfer's dream. Even PGA Tour pros. Sure, some were disappointed they couldn't finish the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in regulation on Sunday. But for those with more golf to play on Monday morning to wrap up the final round, thanks to two weather delays early on Sunday, the soft course gives them a chance at a few last birdies to climb up the final leader board.
RELATED: Watch PGA Tour players react like kids when hail hit Pebble Beach
We'll have to wait until Monday then to find out how much prize money each golfer earned this week on the Monterey Peninsula. But here is a breakdown of how much each place earns for their effort in the tournament with a total purse of $7.6 million.
Win: $1,368,000
2: $820,800
3: $516,800
4: $364,800
5: $304,000
6: $273,600
7: $254,600
8: $235,600
9: $220,400
10: $205,200
11: $190,000
12: $174,800
13: $159,600
14: $144,400
15: $136,800
16: $129,200
17: $121,600
18: $114,000
19: $106,400
20: $98,800
21: $91,200
22: $85,120
23: $79,040
24: $72,960
25: $66,880
RELATED: Inside the bags of celebrities at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
26: $60,800
27: $58,200
28: $56,240
29: $53,960
30: $51,680
31: $49,400
32: $47,120
33: $44,840
34: $42,940
35: $41,040
36: $39,140
37: $37,240
38: $35,720
39: $34,200
40: $32,680
41: $31,160
42: $29,640
43: $29,110
44: $26,600
45: $25,080
46: $23,560
47: $22,040
48: $20,824
49: $19,760
50: $19,152
51: $18,696
52: $18,240
53: $17,936
54: $17,632
55: $17,480
56: $17,328
57: $17,176
58: $17,024
59: $16,872
60: $16,720