How much money every golfer earned at the 2018 Memorial Tournament

Bryson DeChambeau "did the math" and came up with the winning formula at the 2018 Memorial Tournament , claiming victory on the second hole of a playoff with a birdie to beat Byeong Hun An at Muirfield Village and claim his second career PGA Tour title. Known for his cerebral approach to golf (and life in general), the former U.S. Amateur and NCAA champion struggled to find fairways on Sunday—hitting just five after going 10 for 14 on Saturday—but still managed a one-under 71 as he lead the field in scrambling for the week and was ninth in strokes gained/putting.

"I can't believe I did it today," DeChambeau said. "I knew I struggled with my ball-striking all week, [but] I was putting it great, wedging it great around the greens. I was fortunate enough to somehow get it back into play and get up and down pretty much almost every hole."

For the first time in 61 career tour starts, DeChambeau led going into the final round of tour event. It was the 20th time since the Memorial began in 1976 that the 54-hole leader went on to claim the title.

How much money did everyone in the field at Muirfield Village earn? Here's a breakdown for all those who made the cut.

Win: Bryson DeChambeau, $1,602,000.00

P-2: Byeong Hun An, $783,200.00

P-2: Kyle Stanley, $783,200.00

4: Patrick Cantlay, $427,200.00

5: Peter Uihlein, $356,000.00

T-6: Joaquin Niemann, $309,275.00

T-6: Justin Rose, $309,275.00

T-8: Rickie Fowler, $240,300.00

T-8: Dustin Johnson, $240,300.00

T-8: Rory McIlroy, $240,300.00

T-8: Patrick Rodgers, $240,300.00

T-8: Justin Thomas, $240,300.00

T-13: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $139,018.00

T-13: Tony Finau, $139,018.00

T-13: Tom Hoge, $139,018.00

T-13: J.B. Holmes, $139,018.00

T-13: Matt Kuchar, $139,018.00

T-13: Hideki Matsuyama, $139,018.00

T-13: Phil Mickelson, $139,018.00

T-13: Ryan Moore, $139,018.00

T-13: Louis Oosthuizen, $139,018.00

T-13: Henrik Stenson, $139,018.00

Pinterest Sam Greenwood/Getty Images Byeong Hun An, the 2009 U.S. Amateur champion, was in search of his first PGA Tour title.

T-23: Ryan Armour, $76,985.00

T-23: Keegan Bradley, $76,985.00

T-23: Emiliano Grillo, $76,985.00

T-23: Martin Laird, $76,985.00

T-23: Gary Woodland, $76,985.00

T-23: Tiger Woods, $76,985.00

T-29: Russell Henley, $56,589.17

T-29: Si Woo Kim, $56,589.17

T-29: Patrick Reed, $56,589.17

T-29: Julian Suri, $56,589.17

T-29: Whee Kim, $56,589.16

T-29: David Lingmerth, $56,589.16

T-35: Kelly Kraft, $46,947.50

T-35: Adam Scott, $46,947.50

T-37: Anirban Lahiri, $41,830.00

T-37: Luke List, $41,830.00

T-37: Jamie Lovemark, $41,830.00

T-40: Alex Cejka, $35,600.00

T-40: Chesson Hadley, $35,600.00

T-40: Zach Johnson, $35,600.00

T-40: Jhonattan Vegas, $35,600.00

T-44: Jason Day, $25,721.00

T-44: Brian Gay, $25,721.00

T-44: Beau Hossler, $25,721.00

T-44: John Huh, $25,721.00

T-44: Russell Knox, $25,721.00

T-44: Rory Sabbatini, $25,721.00

T-44: Kevin Streelman, $25,721.00

T-44: Bubba Watson, $25,721.00

T-52: Wesley Bryan, $20,754.80

T-52: Lucas Glover, $20,754.80

T-52: Branden Grace, $20,754.80

T-52: Chris Kirk, $20,754.80

T-52: Shane Lowry, $20,754.80

T-57: Abraham Ancer, $19,758.00

T-57: Bill Haas, $19,758.00

T-57: Sung Kang, $19,758.00

T-57: Ted Potter Jr., $19,758.00

T-57: Nick Watney, $19,758.00

T-62: Andrew Dorn, $19,046.00

T-62: Brice Garnett, $19,046.00

T-62: Marc Leishman, $19,046.00

T-65: Charles Howell III, $18,423.00

T-65: Andrew Landry, $18,423.00

T-65: Ollie Schniederjans, $18,423.00

T-65: Kevin Tway, $18,423.00

69: Vijay Singh, $17,978.00

T-70: Yusaku Miyazato, $17,622.00

T-70: Pat Perez, $17,622.00

T-70: Brian Stuard, $17,622.00

73: Grayson Murray, $17,266.00

T-74: Adam Hadwin, $16,732.00

T-74: Yuta Ikeda, $16,732.00

T-74: Kevin Kisner, $16,732.00

T-74: Patton Kizzire, $16,732.00

T-74: John Senden, $16,732.00

79: Rod Pampling, $16,198.00

80: Robert Streb, $16,020.00

81: Sam Burns, $15,842.00

