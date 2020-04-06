Trending
Something's Got To Give

How golf's revised majors season will impact your college football consumption this fall

By
an hour ago
Sony Open In Hawaii - Round One
Sam Greenwood

Good news, golf fans: We officially have a 2020 majors season. Bad news, golf fans: It lands smack dab in the middle of college football season. This means lots of booked-solid Saturdays, quintuple-screen experiences, and pissed-off significant others wondering why the front yard has looked like Jumanji since August. But don't stress. A. There's some, uh, other stuff to be worried about right now and B. We're here to help, breaking down every big fall tournament to help you decide where your priorities, loyalty and, most importantly, remote control lie.

2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park

Louisiana State University, 2011 Spring Practice
Bob Rosato

New Date: August 6-9

College Football Impact: None . . . unless you're one of those scrimmage weirdos, in which case let your freak flag fly.

2020 Tour Championship

NCAA Photos Archive
NCAA Photos

New Date: September 10-13

College Football Impact: High. A Friday night Appalachian State-Wake Forest face off, an early season battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy, and Kentucky-Florida all promise to be solid early-season matchups, but the impact the Tour Championship has or doesn't have on Week 2 (technically Week 3 if you count Week 0, just go with us here) comes down to two massive tilts: Ohio State vs. Oregon and LSU vs. Texas. The Buckeyes are headed to Autzen Stadium for the first installment of their new multi-year matchup, so it will very likely be in primetime on the East Coast, but whatever the case, experts are predicting a strong chance of dual-screening on September 12th.

2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot

CFP National Championship presented by AT&amp;T - Alabama v Georgia
Mike Zarrilli

New Date: September 17-20

College Football Impact: High. Week 3 is usually cupcake week across college football. All the big dogs have gotten their splashy, non-conference showdowns out of the way and are taking a breather before conference play kicks off. This year, however, a seismic SEC showdown between Georgia and Alabama threatens to spoil that, while USC-Stanford and Iowa-Minnesota get things going elsewhere on the Power Five front. The best game of the weekend, however, could be Houston-Memphis, which promises to keep the AACtion's reputation as the new MACtion rolling.

RELATED: The best college football trips for golfers this fall

2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 21 Michigan at Wisconsin
Icon Sportswire

New Date: September 25-27

College Football Impact: Low. OK, so it should be said that the Ryder Cup has not moved, so the CFB conflicts aren't exactly new, nor of the huge, weekend-breaking sort. If we're crushing those damn Euros come Saturday afternoon, however, feel free click over to Wisconsin-Michigan, Tennessee-Florida, Ole Miss-LSU, and TCU-SMU, all of which, much like the Ryder Cup, promise to feature plenty of bad blood.

2020 Masters

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 26 Oklahoma at Kansas State
Icon Sportswire

New Date: November 12-15

College Football Impact: Low. Listen, it's really tough to say what's going to be an important college football game the second weekend of November during the first week of April, but as it stands it looks like a pretty darn good week to plant your ass at Amen Corner and not budge for 96 consecutive hours. The Citadel vs. Clemson and UT Martin vs. Alabama aren't exactly moving the needle, but Kansas State-Oklahoma, Texas-TCU, and Ole Miss vs. Mike Leach's Arkansas could be all fun, so go ahead glue your face to the TV anyway.

RELATED: The 10 most syrupy Jim Nantz Masters monologues

