Ho-sung Choi is still doing Ho-sung Choi things, provides the most electric winning putt of 2019

Sadly, Ho-sung Choi didn’t make the leap from viral sensation to PGA Tour star in 2019 after four sponsor exemptions resulted in four missed cuts. He reminded golf fans over the weekend, though, that he’s still one of the best players in the world—and still in a league of his own when it comes to putting on a show on the course.

RELATED: The Ho-sung Choi Experience is getting even better

Choi won the Japan Golf Tour’s HEIWA PGM Championship on Sunday, but it was the way in which he won that had Golf Twitter buzzing. Faced with a 20-footer breaking putt to break the tie on the tournament’s 71st hole, the 46-year-old Japanese golfer delivered in a way only he can. And one that makes Kevin Na’s walk-ins tame by comparison. Check it out:

The body language. The gyrations. The fist pumps. The leg pumps. Absolutely electric. We’re not sure what to call this. The Choi Charge? The Ho-sung Shuffle?

Regardless, Choi’s dramatic theatrical make wound up being the difference in the tournament. Here is his slightly-less-electric winning tap-in minutes later, which was also captured by Ho-sung Tracker (LOL):

It’s Choi's third career Japan Golf Tour win of the year and he moved up nearly 100 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking to No. 162. In the unofficial entertainment ranking, however, he remained No. 1. Let’s hope the Ho-sung Show gets to air a few more times in the U.S. next year.

RELATED: Watch Ho-sung Choi and Matthew Wolff side-by-side on the range

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS