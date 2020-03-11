Hero Indian Open becomes fourth European Tour event postponed due to ongoing Coronavirus threat

The European Tour announced on Wednesday the postponement of a fourth event in 2020 due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus.

Next week's Hero Indian Open in New Delhi has been called off after a joint decision by the European Tour, the Asian Tour, the Indian Golf Union, and the tournament's title sponsor, Hero MotoCorp. No makeup dates have been announced.

“In these difficult global circumstances, we fully understand and appreciate the recent restrictions introduced in respect of travel into India," European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. "As these new measures now prevent many members of both Tours being able to play in the tournament, everyone involved in the staging of the Hero Indian Open felt it was the correct decision to postpone the tournament."

The Magical Kenya Open, which was to be played this week, was postponed last Friday . Two other European Tour events scheduled for April, the Maybank Championship and the Volvo China Open, were previously pushed back .

The Hero Indian Open became a European Tour co-sanctioned event beginning in 2015. Scotland's Stephen Gallacher is the tournament's defending champion.

So far, the LPGA Tour has cancelled three events , the last of which was to be played this week in China. The PGA Tour schedule has yet to be affected.

