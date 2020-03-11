European Tour6 hours ago

Hero Indian Open becomes fourth European Tour event postponed due to ongoing Coronavirus threat

By
Ross Kinnaird

The European Tour announced on Wednesday the postponement of a fourth event in 2020 due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus.

Next week's Hero Indian Open in New Delhi has been called off after a joint decision by the European Tour, the Asian Tour, the Indian Golf Union, and the tournament's title sponsor, Hero MotoCorp. No makeup dates have been announced.

RELATED: Augusta National issues statement on the Coronavirus

“In these difficult global circumstances, we fully understand and appreciate the recent restrictions introduced in respect of travel into India," European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. "As these new measures now prevent many members of both Tours being able to play in the tournament, everyone involved in the staging of the Hero Indian Open felt it was the correct decision to postpone the tournament."

The Magical Kenya Open, which was to be played this week, was postponed last Friday. Two other European Tour events scheduled for April, the Maybank Championship and the Volvo China Open, were previously pushed back.

The Hero Indian Open became a European Tour co-sanctioned event beginning in 2015. Scotland's Stephen Gallacher is the tournament's defending champion.

So far, the LPGA Tour has cancelled three events, the last of which was to be played this week in China. The PGA Tour schedule has yet to be affected.

RELATED: LPGA player on break from Coronavirus leads men's mini-tour event

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPlayers 2020: Do tour pros pay attention to their g…
Golf News & ToursAs Coronavirus concerns ripple across sports world,…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods elected to World Golf Hall of Fame as f…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved