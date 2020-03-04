The Masters2 hours ago

2020 Masters: Augusta National issues statement on coronavirus

By
2018 Masters
Augusta National(Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Augusta National via Getty Images)

Augusta National Golf Club issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon regarding its preparation for the 2020 Masters in the face of growing concerns of the coronavirus.

With the tournament five weeks away, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley reassured fans that the Masters, along with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, will proceed as scheduled. The decision comes after consultation from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Georgia Department of Public Health and local authorities.

"The safety, health and well-being of everyone is our top priority at Augusta National Golf Club," Ridley said in a statement. "We will continue to review the available facts and information with the experts and authorities, establish precautions and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved.

"We are asking that everyone follow the preventative actions advised by the CDC to mitigate the spread of any virus. In addition, we strongly encourage all those traveling to Augusta, Georgia, to become knowledgeable of the most recent travel protocols and restrictions."

The statement arrives a day after the International Olympic Committee said the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games would not be postponed, with the PGA Tour releasing its own update on Monday that it is continuing to monitor the outbreak but has no plans to cancel any tournaments on its schedule.

The virus already has impacted the world of golf. The LPGA Tour is in the middle of a month-long stretch without any tournaments after being forced to cancel three straight events scheduled for China, Singapore and Thailand. In February the the European Tour postponed the Maybank Championship and the Volvo China Open, both scheduled for early spring. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour delayed the start of its China series, and the R&A held off on its Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, scheduled for Feb. 12-15 at Siam Country Club in Pattaya, Thailand.

As of Wednesday morning, the illness has been confirmed in over 94,000 people in 75 countries, killing more than 3,200.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & Tours2020 Masters: Augusta National issues statement on …
Golf News & ToursTop college seniors set to gain Korn Ferry Tour mem…
Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy grinding in the pro-am...to win a bet …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved