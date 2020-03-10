Ringers3 hours ago

Anna Nordqvist leads men's mini-tour event while waiting for LPGA season to resume following Coronavirus cancellations

By
Mark Runnacles

The Coronavirus caused an unexpected break in the LPGA Tour schedule with three Asian events being cancelled, including this week's Blue Bay LPGA. Now it's led to Anna Nordqvist popping up on a leader board in an unexpected place.

The two-time major champ decided to keep her game in shape by teeing it up against the men on the Outlaw Tour. And after one day, the 32-year-old Swede was not only competing, but leading the mini-tour event in Phoenix.

RELATED: Anna Nordqvist shows you how to fine-tune your swing

Thanks to Ryan French, AKA Monday Q Info on Twitter, for noticing this:

Wow is right. And yes, Nordqvist is playing from the same set of tees—7,250 yards, in fact.

By the way, the Outlaw Tour. Great name, and an even better logo:

But seriously, back to Nordqvist, she's got two more rounds, but what a start. You can follow scores here.

Fortunately for the guys on the Outlaw Tour, the eight-time LPGA winner resumes her day job when her real season resumes next week at the Volvik Founders Cup. Unfortunately for the women who will be there, Nordqvist will be showing up sharp.

RELATED: PGA Tour winner has 34 mini-tour wins in the past year

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPlayers 2020: Will promise of skyrocketing purses o…
Golf News & ToursPlayers 2020: Rory McIlroy is an extremely good Pel…
Golf News & ToursPlayers 2020: PGA Tour caddies consider economic th…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved