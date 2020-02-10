LPGA Tour3 hours ago

LPGA cancels the remaining two Asian swing tournaments due to the coronavirus

By
Amy Yang
Thananuwat SrirasantAmy Yang celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2019 Honda LPGA Thailand.

For the second and third time in 2020, the LPGA has had to cancel tournaments that are part of its early season Asian swing due to concerns over the coronavirus.

On Sunday night, the tour released a statement announcing that the Honda LPGA Thailand, set for Feb. 20-23, and the HSBC Women’s World Championship, scheduled for Feb. 27-March 1 in Singapore, were both postponed. This comes after the tour had previously canceled the Blue Bay LPGA in China, which was to be played March 5-8.

In a statement, the tour said: “It is always a difficult decision to cancel events, and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and all the efforts made by our title sponsors (Honda and HSBC) as well as IMG to host incredible events for our players. The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon.”

After the LPGA competes for a second straight week in Australia with the upcoming ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, there will now be a four-week gap in the schedule, before the tour resumes play at the Volvik Founders Cup in Arizona March 19-22.

Hee Young Park won the tour’s third tournament of 2020 on Sunday, taking the ISPS Handa Vic Open title in a sudden-death playoff.

RELATED: Coronavirus causes R&A to postpone Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursHow Nick Taylor took down Phil Mickelson, Jordan Sp…
Golf News & ToursLPGA cancels the remaining two Asian swing tourname…
Golf News & ToursNick Taylor wins at Pebble Beach by doing his best …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved