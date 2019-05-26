Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge

The purse at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge is nothing to sneeze at. The field is playing for $7.3 million with the winner earning $1,314,000. But there’s something else on the line at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth that’s caught the interest of many watching the historic PGA Tour event.
That’s a restored 1973 Dodge Challenger, and it goes to the winner.
This year’s event at Colonial has a new name and sponsor, and in an attempt to reflect this change Charles Schwab wanted to provide the tournament winner with something that celebrated “the challenger spirit.” The restored car has a vintage body in a custom Glacier Blue paint, with one-off Schwab badging. There’s also touches of Colonial’s traditional Scottish royal tartan on the seats that is a tribute to the awarding of a tartan plaid jacket to the winner. And the significance of 1973? That's the year Charles Schwab was incorporated.
While the rest of the field can be jealous of the champion and the sweet ride he’ll drive off with, their payday should likely keep them from being too disappointed. Here’s the breakdown of how much each player will make at Colonial. (We’ll update after the finish to include what specific players earned.)
1: $1,314,000
2: $788,400
3: $496,400
4: $350,400
5: $292,000
6: $262,800
7: $244,550
8: $226,300
9: $211,700
10: $197,100
11: $182,500
12: $167,900
13: $153,300
14: $138,700
15: $131,400
16: $124,100
17: $116,800
18: $109,500
19: $102,200
20: $94,900
21: $87,600
22: $81,760
23: $75,920
24: $70,080
25: $64,240
26: $58,400
27: $56,210
28: $54,020
29: $51,830
30: $49,640
31: $47,450
32: $45,260
33: $43,070
34: $41,245
35: $39,420
36: $37,595
37: $35,770
38: $34,310
39: $32,850
40: $31,390
41: $29,930
42: $28,470
43: $27,010
44: $25,550
45: $24,090
46: $22,630
47: $21,170
48: $20,002
49: $18,980
50: $18,396
51: $17,958
52: $17,520
53: $17,228
54: $16,936
55: $16,790
56: $16,644
57: $16,498
58: $16,352
59: $16,206
60: $16,060
61: $15,914
62: $15,768
63: $15,622
64: $15,476
65: $15,330
66: $15,184
67: $15,038
68: $14,892
69: $14,746
70: $14,600
71: $14,454
72: $14,308
73: $14,162
