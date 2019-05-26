Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge

The purse at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge is nothing to sneeze at. The field is playing for $7.3 million with the winner earning $1,314,000. But there’s something else on the line at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth that’s caught the interest of many watching the historic PGA Tour event.

That’s a restored 1973 Dodge Challenger, and it goes to the winner.

This year’s event at Colonial has a new name and sponsor, and in an attempt to reflect this change Charles Schwab wanted to provide the tournament winner with something that celebrated “the challenger spirit.” The restored car has a vintage body in a custom Glacier Blue paint, with one-off Schwab badging. There’s also touches of Colonial’s traditional Scottish royal tartan on the seats that is a tribute to the awarding of a tartan plaid jacket to the winner. And the significance of 1973? That's the year Charles Schwab was incorporated.

While the rest of the field can be jealous of the champion and the sweet ride he’ll drive off with, their payday should likely keep them from being too disappointed. Here’s the breakdown of how much each player will make at Colonial. (We’ll update after the finish to include what specific players earned.)

1: $1,314,000

2: $788,400

3: $496,400

4: $350,400

5: $292,000

6: $262,800

7: $244,550

8: $226,300

9: $211,700

10: $197,100

11: $182,500

12: $167,900

13: $153,300

14: $138,700

15: $131,400

16: $124,100

17: $116,800

18: $109,500

19: $102,200

20: $94,900

21: $87,600

22: $81,760

23: $75,920

24: $70,080

25: $64,240

26: $58,400

27: $56,210

28: $54,020

29: $51,830

30: $49,640

31: $47,450

32: $45,260

33: $43,070

34: $41,245

35: $39,420

36: $37,595

37: $35,770

38: $34,310

39: $32,850

40: $31,390

41: $29,930

42: $28,470

43: $27,010

44: $25,550

45: $24,090

46: $22,630

47: $21,170

48: $20,002

49: $18,980

50: $18,396

51: $17,958

52: $17,520

53: $17,228

54: $16,936

55: $16,790

56: $16,644

57: $16,498

58: $16,352

59: $16,206

60: $16,060

61: $15,914

62: $15,768

63: $15,622

64: $15,476

65: $15,330

66: $15,184

67: $15,038

68: $14,892

69: $14,746

70: $14,600

71: $14,454

72: $14,308

73: $14,162

