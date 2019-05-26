Kevin Na's caddie goes off on fan, but Na realizes, "Oh, my God; she's going to pee in her pants"

PGA Tour players don't have much tolerance for ill-behaved fans in 2019. So when a spectator bothered Kevin Na during his Saturday round at Colonial, he didn't just brush it off as the nature of today's game. The veteran did, however, brush it off, because, in his eyes...nature was calling.

In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Na was leading at 10 under when he reached the par-5 11th. After Na's second shot went into a bunker, his approach failed to make the green, finding another beach. From there, Na sent his sand shot flying, a shot that elicited a visceral reaction from Na and his caddie toward the gallery, which can be seen below:

Na made a further mess of things from there, chunking his chip and two-putting for a double bogey.

Following his round, Na explained the incident at the 11th, and it turned out there were extenuating circumstances.

"Yeah, there was a fan distraction let's call it. Kenny being Kenny he went off on her. He was screaming at her. And he has every right to do so. I felt bad for the lady," Na said. "I was upset at first and then I saw the lady's face and I was like, 'Oh, my God. She's going to pee in her pants.' So I said, Come on Kenny. Let's forget about it. Let's just go."

If you close your eyes, it almost sounds Na is doing his version of, "Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown."

Luckily the 35-year-old was able to right the ship with an up-and-down at the 12th and birdie at the 13th, finishing his day at nine under for the event, good enough for a two-shot advantage heading into Sunday.