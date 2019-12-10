Trending
Time Is A Flat Circle

Here's a video of Zack Greinke taking longer than the Kentucky Derby to throw a damn pitch

By
an hour ago
2019 World Series Game 7 - Washington Nationals v. Houston Astros
Rob Tringali

It's been six weeks since Major League Baseball boarded up the windows for the winter, and you're officially jonesing. You're clinging to every scrap of crap out of the Winter Meetings. You're counting down the days not until Christmas, but when pitchers and catchers report. You miss baseball so much hurts. Trust us, we know the feeling. But thankfully we also know the antidote, and the antidote is this: A video from this season of Zack Greinke taking longer than the Kentucky Derby to throw A SINGLE FREAKIN' PITCH. Ladies and gentleman, this is the thing you supposedly can't live without?

This is what we in the industry call a b*****kill. That b-word is not buzz by the way. All winter long we dream of resplendent spring days, long summer nights, and dramatic October evenings under the lights. We think it's baseball we miss so dearly, but as this absolutely excruciating two minutes and seven seconds prove, we are simply conflating our love of America's pastime with our collective and overwhelming desire to be placed in a medically induced coma every November through every March.

Worst of all—yes, worse than the sign-stealing allegations levied at Greinke's Houston Astros following the season—is the fact that the people who pretend to love baseball the most are fine with this. In fact, they wear it like a badge of honor. "My time values so much less to me than yours to you!" they boast while gleefully watching Greinke file his nails as the outfield grass grows another half centimeter. There have been efforts to speed up pace of play—auto-walks have made it to the majors, some minor leagues have begun placing runners on second in extra innings—but every time a new solution is proposed, it's shot down by team Don't Let the Kids Play sight unseen. Folks, this why the kids don't want to play anyway.

Suffice to say, if the Kentucky Derby is the most exciting two minutes in sports, after years of searching, we have finally found its equal and opposite force. The dullest two minutes in sports. Rejoice, humanity. Balance has been restored to the universe.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Time Is A Flat Circle

Here's a video of Zack Greinke taking longer than the Kentucky Derby to throw a damn pitch

an hour ago
Sound Up

Phil "The Thrill" Rivers delivers soundbite of the NFL season

3 hours ago
The Grind

Patrick Reed gets ripped for rules controversy, Presidents Cup couples get fancy, and Rickie a...

5 hours ago
Droppin' Bombs

Nemanja Bjelica drops game-winning tre and interview f-bomb to cap eventful evening

6 hours ago
Bum Raps

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher cut after spending morning with sick kids

December 9, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The Milwaukee Bucks will either be legends or tragic figures in 2020, with no in between

December 9, 2019
Lane Train

Lane Kiffin recalls getting fired from USC on the tarmac with perfect self-own during press...

December 9, 2019
Everybody Settle Down

The entire Staples Center landed on the naughty list on Sunday night

December 9, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: The final four

December 9, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Man has Lane Kiffin hold his baby, tells him 'getchu a burner phone,' is our college football...

December 9, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jameis Winston is the worst best quarterback in the NFL

December 9, 2019
Like Father...

Of course you want to watch Little John Daly walk in a birdie putt from DEEP at the PNC...

December 8, 2019
Eye Candy

Once again, the Army-Navy game will be the most beautiful college football game of the year

December 6, 2019
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods rolls up to Friday tee time in a golf cart, still manages to look cool

December 6, 2019
Hot Stove SZN

Rays ace Blake Snell reacts to Tommy Pham trade during a live stream in the most real and way...

December 6, 2019
You Can Be My Hero, Baby

Kyle Larson's wife shotguns Busch tallboy at NASCAR Awards, becomes instant legend

December 6, 2019
The Most Excruciating Time of the Year

Ranking the sickest, sappiest, all-around worst holiday commercials of 2019

December 5, 2019
Tebow Time

Tim Tebow on his golf game (or lack thereof), the key to a Georgia win over LSU and why he and...

December 5, 2019
Related
The LoopHere's a video of Zack Greinke taking longer than t…
Golf News & ToursPresidents Cup 2019: Justin Thomas doesn't care who…
The LoopPhilip Rivers delivers soundbite of the NFL season …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved