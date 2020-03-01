Pay day at PGA Nationalan hour ago

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Honda Classic

Honda Classic flag
Ben JaredThe Honda Classic pin flag during the first round of the 2020 Honda Classic.

Three days of tricky conditions on an already challenging golf course have the Honda Classic looking more like a U.S. Open than a standard PGA Tour stop. Tommy Fleetwood leads at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., through 54 holes with a five-under 205 total. According to tour officials, that’s the highest leading score in relation to par at a non-major since 2016.

The overall prize money payout this week is $7 million, with the winner taking home $1.26 million. If five under remains the winning score, that would mean the champion’s take-home pay for the week would be $252,000 for every stroke under par, by far the highest “per stroke” payout on the tour in the 2019-’20 season.

Below is the prize money payout for every place that made the cut. We’ll update this after the tournament to fill in the names for all the prize money.

Win: $1,260,000
2: $763,000
3: $483,000
4: $343,000
5: $287,000
6: $253,750
7: $236,250
8: $218,750
9: $204,750
10: $190,750
11: $176,750
12: $162,750
13: $148,750
14: $134,750
15: $127,750
16: $120,750
17: $113,750
18: $106,750
19: $99,750
20: $92,750

21: $85,750
22: $78,750
23: $73,150
24: $67,550
25: $61,950
26: $56,350
27: $54,250
28: $52,150
29: $50,050
30: $47,950
31: $45,850
32: $43,750
33: $41,650
34: $39,900
35: $38,150
36: $36,400
37: $34,650
38: $33,250
39: $31,850
40: $30,450

41: $29,050
42: $27,650
43: $26,250
44: $24,850
45: $23,450
46: $22,050
47: $20,650
48: $19,530
49: $18,550
50: $17,990
51: $17,570
52: $17,150
53: $16,870
54: $16,590
55: $16,450
56: $16,310
57: $16,170
58: $16,030
59: $15,890
60: $15,750

61: $15,610
62: $15,470
63: $15,330
64: $15,190
65: $15,050
66: $14,910
67: $14,770
68: $14,630
69: $14,490

