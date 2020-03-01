Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Honda Classic

Three days of tricky conditions on an already challenging golf course have the Honda Classic looking more like a U.S. Open than a standard PGA Tour stop. Tommy Fleetwood leads at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., through 54 holes with a five-under 205 total. According to tour officials, that’s the highest leading score in relation to par at a non-major since 2016.
The overall prize money payout this week is $7 million, with the winner taking home $1.26 million. If five under remains the winning score, that would mean the champion’s take-home pay for the week would be $252,000 for every stroke under par, by far the highest “per stroke” payout on the tour in the 2019-’20 season.
Below is the prize money payout for every place that made the cut. We’ll update this after the tournament to fill in the names for all the prize money.
Win: $1,260,000
2: $763,000
3: $483,000
4: $343,000
5: $287,000
6: $253,750
7: $236,250
8: $218,750
9: $204,750
10: $190,750
11: $176,750
12: $162,750
13: $148,750
14: $134,750
15: $127,750
16: $120,750
17: $113,750
18: $106,750
19: $99,750
20: $92,750
21: $85,750
22: $78,750
23: $73,150
24: $67,550
25: $61,950
26: $56,350
27: $54,250
28: $52,150
29: $50,050
30: $47,950
31: $45,850
32: $43,750
33: $41,650
34: $39,900
35: $38,150
36: $36,400
37: $34,650
38: $33,250
39: $31,850
40: $30,450
41: $29,050
42: $27,650
43: $26,250
44: $24,850
45: $23,450
46: $22,050
47: $20,650
48: $19,530
49: $18,550
50: $17,990
51: $17,570
52: $17,150
53: $16,870
54: $16,590
55: $16,450
56: $16,310
57: $16,170
58: $16,030
59: $15,890
60: $15,750
61: $15,610
62: $15,470
63: $15,330
64: $15,190
65: $15,050
66: $14,910
67: $14,770
68: $14,630
69: $14,490