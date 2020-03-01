Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Honda Classic

Three days of tricky conditions on an already challenging golf course have the Honda Classic looking more like a U.S. Open than a standard PGA Tour stop. Tommy Fleetwood leads at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., through 54 holes with a five-under 205 total. According to tour officials, that’s the highest leading score in relation to par at a non-major since 2016.

The overall prize money payout this week is $7 million, with the winner taking home $1.26 million. If five under remains the winning score, that would mean the champion’s take-home pay for the week would be $252,000 for every stroke under par, by far the highest “per stroke” payout on the tour in the 2019-’20 season.

Below is the prize money payout for every place that made the cut. We’ll update this after the tournament to fill in the names for all the prize money.

Win: $1,260,000

2: $763,000

3: $483,000

4: $343,000

5: $287,000

6: $253,750

7: $236,250

8: $218,750

9: $204,750

10: $190,750

11: $176,750

12: $162,750

13: $148,750

14: $134,750

15: $127,750

16: $120,750

17: $113,750

18: $106,750

19: $99,750

20: $92,750

21: $85,750

22: $78,750

23: $73,150

24: $67,550

25: $61,950

26: $56,350

27: $54,250

28: $52,150

29: $50,050

30: $47,950

31: $45,850

32: $43,750

33: $41,650

34: $39,900

35: $38,150

36: $36,400

37: $34,650

38: $33,250

39: $31,850

40: $30,450

41: $29,050

42: $27,650

43: $26,250

44: $24,850

45: $23,450

46: $22,050

47: $20,650

48: $19,530

49: $18,550

50: $17,990

51: $17,570

52: $17,150

53: $16,870

54: $16,590

55: $16,450

56: $16,310

57: $16,170

58: $16,030

59: $15,890

60: $15,750

61: $15,610

62: $15,470

63: $15,330

64: $15,190

65: $15,050

66: $14,910

67: $14,770

68: $14,630

69: $14,490

