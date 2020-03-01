Winner's Bag2 hours ago

Sungjae Im's winning clubs from the 2020 Honda Classic

By
The Honda Classic - Final Round
Sam GreenwoodPALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa Champion course on March 01, 2020 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im probably felt a little bit like an everyday golfer Sunday in winning the Honda Classic as his favorite club was probably his 5-iron. Im used his 5-iron on the dangerous par-3 15th hole to eight feet (one of only two tee shots on the day inside 10 feet on the hole) and made the ensuing putt for birdie. On the following hole the South Korean star had 177 yards from a fairway bunker and again pulled the iron, hitting a solid shot that just cleared the lip but found the green. Or perhaps the 7-iron is the favorite clubs. Im used that iron to stuff his tee shot on the par-3 17th to eight feet, leading to another birdie that was needed after Mackenzie Hughes dropped a 53-foot bomb moments earlier to momentarily tie Im for the lead.

Im’s irons, including his 5-iron and 7-iron, are Titleist's T100 with True Temper’s Dynamic Gold X100 shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips.

Im started out quickly, birdieing four of the first five holes, again being on target with his irons and Titleist Vokey wedges. His approach shots came to rest 11, 11, eight and six feet on Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 5, respectively, and made the putts. Overall Im ranked fourth in strokes gained/approach the green as well as seventh in strokes gained/around the green which added up to more than 12 strokes ahead of the field in strokes gained/tee to green which ranked first in the field. Im also was second in greens in regulation.

Even with all that, Im had to overcome a chunked wedge at the last, but was able to get the bunker shot up-and-down for a winning par.

What Sungjae Im had in the bag at the Honda Classic

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist TS3 (Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X) , 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS2, 13.5 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2, 19.0 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Titleist T100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (52, 56 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport SQR Select

RELATED: Road Warrior: Sungjae Im discusses his nomad life on the PGA Tour

