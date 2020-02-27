Byeong Hun An sends perfect tweet following rough first round at Honda Classic

This time last week, Byeong Hun An drove the par-4 first green at the WGC-Mexico, then four-putted for bogey, providing more proof that he's the most frustrating player in the gambling and daily fantasy community . On Thursday at the Honda Classic he wasted little time riling up social media again, going out in one-under 34 on the difficult back nine at PGA National, then coming home in seven-over 42, essentially shooting himself out of the tournament.

That said, there are few courses on the PGA Tour as volatile as PGA National, so optimistic An backers aren't ready to write him off just yet. With the current lead at three under, An is within 10, and a low round on Friday should be enough to make the cut and make a run on the weekend. An doesn't sound high on himself, however:

One of An's particularly glass-half-full followers loved the blunt honesty, and he made sure to pump him up for the second round. "66 tomorrow," wrote Philip Hatje, whose Twitter bio reads "once won a signed hat from Benny An." So yeah, you could say he's a big Benny fan.

An brought his boy back down to earth, responding with another brutally honest tweet:

Warning: do NOT live bet Ben An.

This isn't the first time An has tweeted something like this. In fact, he did it last week in response to the same guy, who basically sent the same tweet after his first round of the WGC-Mexico:

Here's another from An on Thursday, revealing he's actually left handed and has tried putting left handed before, RJ Barrett-style:

Got to love a guy who can poke fun at himself. An currently sits at 208th on tour in strokes-gained: putting, a key reason he's still searching for that first PGA Tour win. When and if he gets it, there's going to be quite the Benny An Bash on Twitter.