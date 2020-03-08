Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational

A week ago, Sungjae Im took the Honda Classic title with the highest winning score in relation to par of any champ during the 2019-’20 season (six under par). It’s a record that could be broke on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Tyrrell Hatton leads entering the final round at Bay Hill Resort at six under par as well. However, if Hatton were to post a sub-par round, Im’s mark will stand.
Meanwhile, the mark for the highest winning 72-hole score for the season is almost certain to be broken on Sunday. The highest winning score to date on the season is 278 (14 under) shot by Justin Thomas during his win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Hatton finished the third round of the API at 210, so he has to shoot a 67 or lower to avoid shooting a higher 72-hole score than Thomas did in Hawaii in January.
The winner on Sunday will earn $1.674 million from an overall purse of $9.3 million. Here is a breakdown of the prize money payout for the entire field at Bay Hill. Come back after the end of the tournament and we’ll update the post to show the specific amount of money every golfer earned this week in Orlando.
Win: $1,674,000
2: $1,013,700
3: $641,700
4: $455,700
5: $381,300
6: $337,125
7: $313,875
8: $290,625
9: $272,025
10: $253,425
11: $234,825
12: $216,225
13: $197,625
14: $179,025
15: $169,725
16: $160,425
17: $151,125
18: $141,825
19: $132,525
20: $123,225
21: $113,925
22: $104,625
23: $97,185
24: $89,745
25: $82,305
26: $74,865
27: $72,075
28: $69,285
29: $66,495
30: $63,705
31: $60,915
32: $58,125
33: $55,335
34: $53,010
35: $50,685
36: $48,360
37: $46,035
38: $44,175
39: $42,315
40: $40,455
41: $38,595
42: $36,735
43: $34,875
44: $33,015
45: $31,155
46: $29,295
47: $27,435
48: $25,947
49: $24,645
50: $23,901
51: $23,343
52: $22,785
53: $22,413
54: $22,041
55: $21,855
56: $21,669
57: $21,483
58: $21,297
59: $21,111
60: $20,925
61: $20,739
62: $20,553
63: $20,367
64: $20,181
65: $19,995
66: $19,809
67: $19,623
68: $19,437
69: $19,251