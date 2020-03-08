Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational

A week ago, Sungjae Im took the Honda Classic title with the highest winning score in relation to par of any champ during the 2019-’20 season (six under par). It’s a record that could be broke on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Tyrrell Hatton leads entering the final round at Bay Hill Resort at six under par as well. However, if Hatton were to post a sub-par round, Im’s mark will stand.

Meanwhile, the mark for the highest winning 72-hole score for the season is almost certain to be broken on Sunday. The highest winning score to date on the season is 278 (14 under) shot by Justin Thomas during his win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Hatton finished the third round of the API at 210, so he has to shoot a 67 or lower to avoid shooting a higher 72-hole score than Thomas did in Hawaii in January.

The winner on Sunday will earn $1.674 million from an overall purse of $9.3 million. Here is a breakdown of the prize money payout for the entire field at Bay Hill. Come back after the end of the tournament and we’ll update the post to show the specific amount of money every golfer earned this week in Orlando.

Win: $1,674,000

2: $1,013,700

3: $641,700

4: $455,700

5: $381,300

6: $337,125

7: $313,875

8: $290,625

9: $272,025

10: $253,425

11: $234,825

12: $216,225

13: $197,625

14: $179,025

15: $169,725

16: $160,425

17: $151,125

18: $141,825

19: $132,525

20: $123,225

RELATED: Watch Rory McIlroy badly chunk back-to-back shots from the rough at Bay Hill

21: $113,925

22: $104,625

23: $97,185

24: $89,745

25: $82,305

26: $74,865

27: $72,075

28: $69,285

29: $66,495

30: $63,705

31: $60,915

32: $58,125

33: $55,335

34: $53,010

35: $50,685

36: $48,360

37: $46,035

38: $44,175

39: $42,315

40: $40,455

RELATED: Tommy Fleetwood has his PGA Tour cut streak snapped and you'll be surprised by the new active leader

41: $38,595

42: $36,735

43: $34,875

44: $33,015

45: $31,155

46: $29,295

47: $27,435

48: $25,947

49: $24,645

50: $23,901

51: $23,343

52: $22,785

53: $22,413

54: $22,041

55: $21,855

56: $21,669

57: $21,483

58: $21,297

59: $21,111

60: $20,925

RELATED: Justin Rose puts TaylorMade, other clubs in play as endorsement deal with Honma likely over

61: $20,739

62: $20,553

63: $20,367

64: $20,181

65: $19,995

66: $19,809

67: $19,623

68: $19,437

69: $19,251

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS