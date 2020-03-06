Tommy Fleetwood has his PGA Tour cut streak snapped—and the new active leader might surprise you

Tommy Fleetwood will not notch his long-awaited first PGA Tour title this weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Instead, surprisingly, he won't even be around this weekend at Bay Hill.

Following a second straight 76, Fleetwood will miss the cut at the API. And if it seems rare for the world's 10th-ranked player to not have a weekend tee time, that's because it is.

Fleetwood, 29, snapped his run of making 33 consecutive cuts, the PGA Tour's longest active streak. You have to go back to the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship to find another Fleetwood missed cut in a PGA Tour event.

Making Fleetwood's off week even more surprising is that he's coming off a close call just a couple hours down the road at the Honda Classic, where he found the water with his second shot on the closing par 5 during the final round. A birdie would have forced a playoff with Sungjae Im and an eagle would have earned him his maiden PGA Tour win . Instead, the five-time European Tour winner finished solo third.

With Fleetwood's streak over, the longest current streak now belongs to a golfer who has been a pro for less than one year. Collin Morikawa has made 20 consecutive cuts—a streak that started as an amateur at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational. And one that will be put on the line when Morikawa, who shot an opening 70, tees off at 12:33 ET on Friday.

Of course, both Fleetwood and Morikawa were/are still a long way from matching the all-time PGA Tour record. Tiger Woods made a remarkable 142 cuts in a row between 1998 and 2005.

