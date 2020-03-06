Watch Rory McIlroy badly chunk back-to-back shots from the rough at Bay Hill

Outside of one bogey on his second hole, Rory McIlroy made his first-round 66 look effortless on Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His front nine on Friday has been anything but.

McIlroy began his second round with the lead thanks to some second-round struggles from Matt Every, who finished with an 83 to miss the cut after leading after Day 1 . Every is hardly the only player to struggle on Friday, however, as the windy conditions and thick rough have made for a brutal day at Bay Hill. McIlroy ran into some serious trouble himself at the par-4 eighth, where he found the rough with his tee shot and faced an approach that was basically impossible to get on the green.

But this is the No. 1 player in the world we're talking about. If anyone was allowed to give it a go, it's him. That said, he probably wishes he hadn't now. Have a watch if you dare:

Twitter user Mike Adam summed up McIlroy's back-to-back gaffes nicely:

McIlroy's first traveled all of 15 yards, and he marginally improved on the second, hitting it 52 yards. Perhaps he should have "taken his medicine" like the rest of us mere mortals.

He did manage to find the green with his fourth, then missed a 23-footer for bogey and took a double. This came after a bogey at the par-3 seventh, meaning he went from a tie for the lead to three back in a matter of minutes. He quickly bounced back though, making birdie at the par-4 ninth. Judging by the Friday scores, the double won't be nearly as disastrous as it felt at the time. McIlroy is also still the live-betting favorite, so there's that.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy is now the betting favorite for all four major championships in 2020