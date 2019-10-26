Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Zozo Championship

As the players slosh through the rain-delayed Zozo Championship, sticking around for a Monday finish to the first PGA Tour stop held in Japan, they can rest assure that all the effort will be rewarded.

The total purse being given out for the no-cut, limited-field event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo is $9.75 million. That matches the largest prize money payout for any tournament on the PGA Tour that isn’t a major championship, a WGC or the Players. It’s not just the winner who will take home more than $1 million ($1,755,000 to be exact), but so will the runner-up ($1,053,000).

Below is the prize money payout for each place in the tournament. After the finish on Monday, we’ll update the post with the amount every individual player earned for making the trip to Japan.

Win: $1,755,000

2: $1,053,000

3: $663,000

4: $468,000

5: $390,000

6: $351,000

7: $326,625

8: $302,250

9: $282,750

10: $263,250

11: $243,750

12: $224,250

13: $204,750

14: $185,250

15: $173,940

16: $163,410

17: $153,660

18: $143,910

19: $134,160

20: $124,410

21: $114,660

22: $106,860

23: $99,060

24: $91,260

25: $83,460

26: $75,660

27: $72,735

28: $69,810

29: $66,885

30: $63,960

31: $61,035

32: $58,110

33: $55,185

34: $52,747.50

35: $50,310

36: $47,872.50

37: $45,435

38: $43,485

39: $41,535

40: $39,585

41: $37,635

42: $35,685

43: $33,735

44: $31,785

45: $29,835

46: $27,885

47: $25,935

48: $24,375

49: $23,010

50: $22,230

51: $21,645

52: $21,060

53: $20,670

54: $20,280

55: $20,085

56: $19,890

57: $19,695

58: $19,500

59: $19,305

60: $19,110

61: $18,915

62: $18,720

63: $18,525

64: $18,330

65: $18,135

66: $17,940

67: $17,745

68: $17,550

69: $17,355

70: $17,160

71: $16,965

72: $16,770

73: $16,575

74: $16,380

75: $16,185

76: $15,990

77: $15,795

78: $15,600

